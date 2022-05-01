PEOPLE Tested's Favorite Affordable Work Flats Come in 34 Colors — and They're Just $22 at Amazon
We hate to break it to you, but even though you've probably been wearing slippers while working from home over the past two years, you'll need to wear real shoes when you return to the office.
However, spending all day in a professional setting again doesn't mean you have to endure the pain of uncomfortable heels. While sneakers might be too casual for your office environment, ballet flats are the unsung footwear hero that's making a comeback this year.
To help you get back into the swing of dressing up for work, PEOPLE tested the best work flats for you to dip your toes into — including both loafers and ballet flats — and the team's favorite affordable option is just $22 on Amazon.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat in Black, $21.70; amazon.com
The Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat is the best-selling women's flat on Amazon, so it's no surprise that our team of testers could easily back up its superiority. One tester who works at a standing desk all day appreciated that the shoes required no "breaking-in period" and were comfortable immediately, while another loved their "classic look."
Made with faux leather fabric and featuring a rounded-toe shape, these ballet flats are as timeless as the shoe style comes. While black is the most traditional hue for a workwear wardrobe, these women's flats are available in a whopping 34 shades including other neutrals like camel and beige or even bold pinks and blues if you're looking for a pop of color.
More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given the ballet flats a perfect rating, and similarly to PEOPLE testers, customers rave about how "supportive" they are. Many reviewers with wide feet claim that the wider sizes are "perfect" for their foot shape, too.
Returning to the office doesn't mean you have to resort to wearing uncomfortable shoes again. Shop PEOPLE's favorite affordable work flat in more colors below.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat in Camel, $21.70; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat in Beige, $21.70; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat in Pink, $21.70; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat in Light Blue, $21.70; amazon.com
