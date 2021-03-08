These Breezy Linen Pants Are So Soft and Comfy, Shoppers Want a ‘Lifetime Supply’ of Them

It's no surprise that loungewear, sweatpants, and everything comfy has become a quarantine staple for thousands of shoppers. But if you throw them on mid-spring, you'll probably start to feel hot and bothered — and not in a good way. It's time to update your seasonal wardrobe with these flowy, lightweight pants that are so relaxed, reviewers say you'll want to buy a "lifetime supply."
Perfect for warmer weather, the Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Linen Pants have a relaxed fit that gives off a "loose and billowy" appearance shoppers love. And since they're made with 100-percent linen, they're also extremely breathable and airy: two key traits that will keep you cool and collected whether you're lounging at home or running errands.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Linen Pants, $25.90–$26; amazon.com
They're so comfortable, you'll want to replace constricting jeans and joggers until fall comes around — and you're not the only one. Over 1,000 shoppers love these flowy pants so much, they gave them a perfect five-star rating. Reviewers call them the "best linen pants on Amazon" for their generous cut and all-around feel.
These breezy linen pants have a wide-leg style that's very "in" for 2021 due to their effortless fit. The pants go all the way down to the ankles (depending on your height) to provide enough coverage from the sun. Reviewers also say the length and material makes them ideal as a transitional piece, and are already planning to wear them in the fall with a cropped sweater and boots.
The pants have an elastic waistband and drawstring you can adjust to make them feel more tailor-made, too. Even new mommas who are looking for an alternative to maternity clothing love them.
"I just gave birth and wanted comfortable pants without having to wear maternity pants all the time," writes one Amazon reviewer. "The waistband allows me to wear these comfortably without looking like I'm still pregnant, and of course allows me to wear 'normal' clothes while I find my old body again."
"They're my favorite summer pants and are both comfortable and flattering," writes another. "I adore them. I've tried on a hundred pairs of linen pants in the last six years trying to find a perfect pair, and these are them."
Transition from winter to spring and beyond with the "best all-around casual linen pants″ from Amazon Essentials. They're currently available in five colors, including navy, black, and beige. But with the first day of spring right around the corner, these styles may not be in stock for long.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.