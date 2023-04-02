Lifestyle Fashion These 'Insanely Soft' T-Shirts Have 28,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $5 Apiece They’re Amazon’s best-selling women’s tees By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland A lot of Taylor Swift lyrics speak to us, but the one we resonate most with is, "She wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts…" We love a good tee, but if it's made from a low-quality fabric or falls apart after a few runs through the washing machine, we'd rather pass. But a premium shirt? We'll take one any day. And if it doesn't have a premium price attached? That's the T-shirt jackpot. Stock up on quality tees at an affordable price while these Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt multipacks are on sale. More than 28,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star rating, and they're also the top-selling women's T-shirt at Amazon. Right now, you can score two of these customer-favorite tees for less than $12. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, 2-Pack in Charcoal Heather/Light Grey Heather, $11.60 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com 10 Disney T-Shirts from Amazon That'll Arrive Before Your Family's Next Trip to the Theme Parks They're made from a cotton blend that shoppers call "insanely soft" and "comfortable and breathable." The tees have some stretch to them and the neckline is a traditional crew style, which gives them a timeless appeal. The multipacks come in dozens of colors including neutrals like black and white, shades of gray, and navy. There are also bright colors, patterns, and fun prints to choose from. Because they're so simple, they can be worn many ways. Pair a black tee with flowy palazzo pants for an outfit like the one Kate Hudson recently wore, or layer like Jennifer Lawrence with a long trench coat and comfy tennis shoes. Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in Black, $11.50–$11.60 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com One shopper said, "I've been searching for the right T-shirts for years. So many were too thin, too boxy, too short, too expensive… then I found these. They're incredible. They're the softest shirts I own, even after multiple washes." Another shopper said that buying these shirts was the "best decision ever" and that they "can't wait to order more!" As the days get hotter a simple, timeless tee is a reliable staple to have on hand. Keep scrolling to shop more colors of the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in Black/White, $11.60 (orig. $11.60–$18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in Olive/Oatmeal Heather, $11.60 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in Purple/Navy, $10.81–$11.60 (orig. $11.33–$11.60); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt 2-Pack in Terracotta/White Graphic Print, $8.66–$11.60 (orig. $8.66–$17.90); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Is 'Perfect' for Hot Sleepers — and It's on Sale for $10 at Amazon 7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month This Shark Vacuum with 'Powerful Suction' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now