These 'Insanely Soft' T-Shirts Have 28,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $5 Apiece

A lot of Taylor Swift lyrics speak to us, but the one we resonate most with is, "She wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts…"

We love a good tee, but if it's made from a low-quality fabric or falls apart after a few runs through the washing machine, we'd rather pass. But a premium shirt? We'll take one any day. And if it doesn't have a premium price attached? That's the T-shirt jackpot.

Stock up on quality tees at an affordable price while these Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt multipacks are on sale. More than 28,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star rating, and they're also the top-selling women's T-shirt at Amazon. Right now, you can score two of these customer-favorite tees for less than $12.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, 2-Pack in Charcoal Heather/Light Grey Heather, $11.60 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com

They're made from a cotton blend that shoppers call "insanely soft" and "comfortable and breathable." The tees have some stretch to them and the neckline is a traditional crew style, which gives them a timeless appeal.

The multipacks come in dozens of colors including neutrals like black and white, shades of gray, and navy. There are also bright colors, patterns, and fun prints to choose from.

Because they're so simple, they can be worn many ways. Pair a black tee with flowy palazzo pants for an outfit like the one Kate Hudson recently wore, or layer like Jennifer Lawrence with a long trench coat and comfy tennis shoes.

One shopper said, "I've been searching for the right T-shirts for years. So many were too thin, too boxy, too short, too expensive… then I found these. They're incredible. They're the softest shirts I own, even after multiple washes." Another shopper said that buying these shirts was the "best decision ever" and that they "can't wait to order more!"

As the days get hotter a simple, timeless tee is a reliable staple to have on hand. Keep scrolling to shop more colors of the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts.

