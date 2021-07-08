Shop

Amazon Shoppers Are Getting 'So Many Compliments' on This Under-$30 Midi Dress

“I have two and might buy more”
By Emily Belfiore
July 08, 2021 06:30 AM
In terms of warm-weather fashion, there's no denying the comfort and stylishness of a summer midi dress. If you're looking to update your closet with trendy and affordable styles, there's one Amazon summer dress that's generating a lot of buzz among shoppers: the Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Dress. One of the site's newest arrivals for the season, this dress is being praised for its chic and easy-to-wear design. Plus, it's available in sizes XS to XXL, comes in eight colors and prints, and is under $30. 

Thanks to its lightweight viscose fabric, the Amazon Essentials midi dress ensures breathability when temperatures rise. It also has a fitted waistline that creates its "flattering" shape that Amazon shoppers cannot get enough of. Other key features include its square neckline, ruffled tier hemline, and supportive straps, each of which is on trend with today's popular styles. 

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Dress, $28.40; amazon.com

"This fits perfectly," raved one reviewer, who normally wears sizes 10–12 and ordered a large. "I didn't have to unzip to put on or off, and it is very flattering… It looks just like the model pic."

For other shoppers, the best part of the dress is its pockets; still, more like that you can get away with wearing a bra underneath. "Super cute and easy to wear summer dress," one customer wrote. "It has pockets! It's bra-friendly! It's comfortable and flattering and washing machine-safe. I have two and might buy more."

Several vouched for its breathability, with one reviewer calling the fabric "cool and comfortable" and another noting that it's "cute, comfy and lightweight." A third added that they've "gotten so many compliments" when wearing the dress.

Not sure where you'll wear it? This shopper wears it everywhere: "I am 5'3" and it still is a good length, not too long. It is really cute, purchased in navy blue. Suitable for any casual occasion, wine tasting, lunch or dinner out, etc." 

Grab the Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Dress today, and feel free to stock up on every color. 

