Hurry! These Buttery-Soft Joggers Are 41% Off — but Only for the Next 5 Hours
Here at People, we're always up for a good deal, but what we love even more than saving some dough is scoring a discount on an item that makes us feel freaking amazing. Take the Amazon Essentials Tech-Stretch Joggers, for example: They're lightweight, ultra-comfortable, and conveniently 41 percent off for the next five hours.
Upon first glance, these may look like your average pair of joggers, fitted with an above-the-belly-button high waist, drawstring adjustability, tapered legs, and ankle cuffs. But once you slip them on, you'll realize that these "almost too cozy" pants offer everything you want from a loungewear essential, and more.
Unlike most sweatpants that are made of a heavier cotton material, this pair's silky dri-fit fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, according to reviewers. A flexible fit through the hips and thighs makes these joggers perfect for both casual couch wear and exercise, especially since they're ultra-thin without being see-through and refrain from binding or rolling with movement. And because they're significantly more lightweight than fleece sweatpants, they also offer a slimmer fit, too.
In fact, the snuggly fabric is a top selling point for shoppers who compare it to a "T-shirt-like material," saying it's "buttery right out of the box," but could get softer with wear. As one five-star reviewer put it, "The fabric is fairly thin, but they don't seem to show my lumps and bumps, and you can't see through them at all. They're SUPER soft. I may never take these off. I love them. I really, really love them."
"These are great house pants," wrote another reviewer. "The fabric is really soft. It's also thinner than your regular sweatpants, but not quite as thin as some of the pajama pants I have (which are practically see-through)."
Best of all: These joggers are now on sale for just $15 as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, so you can snag multiple colors like space-dye gray, dark green, and burgundy. But hurry — you can only get them for up to 41 percent off until 3 a.m. ET, so shop now.
