This Comfy Summer Dress Feels Like Wearing 'Liquid Cotton,' and It's on Sale for $15 on Prime Day
Shopping for new summertime fashion staples during Amazon Prime Day takes precedence over everything else, especially if you've already stocked up on home and kitchen must-haves like cordless vacuums and popular cookware. If you're looking for something stylish to treat yourself with, consider the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Dress that's on sale during Prime Day for just $15. The only caveat? You only have a few hours left to get it 30 percent off!
The Amazon Essentials summer dress is the perfect thing to wear when it's warm out. Made of breathable rayon and stretchy elastane, the sundress dress feels cool while on, per Amazon shoppers who live in warm places like Florida. Additionally, you'll love that it has a loose fit, allowing air to filter through while you're out and about.
Reviewers say the flattering dress feels like "liquid cotton" that's smooth to the touch. The sundress dress also "hangs nicely" on the body and is "so comfy soft, you won't want to take it off!" In fact, some shoppers say they "practically live in this dress," and it isn't hard to see why.
The modern V-neck cut shows just enough skin, making it appropriate for brunch with friends and Zoom meetings, and shoppers say it makes a "wonderful work from home dress." One even said it's comfy enough for lounging, but looks nice enough to run errands without feeling "like a slop." People say the versatile summer dress is easy to dress up with heels and jewelry for a night on the town, and it comes in nine different colors and styles. It's no wonder that over two thousand shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.
"I love this dress so much that I immediately ordered another one in a different color," writes one Amazon shopper. "It's light and silky and it doesn't cling to you and you can't see through it. It's perfect and I love the V-neck."
"Omg! I love this dress!" writes another. "After MANY try-ons and returns, THIS is what I've been looking for! Gonna go back and get more colors, and some of the other versions with the higher neckline!"
If you're looking for that one outfit you'll wear constantly, go with the Amazon Essentials summer dress while it's on sale for $15 during Prime Day.
