Shoppers Agree This 'Super Comfy' Romper Is the 'Perfect Length,' and It's Just $25 on Amazon
Just like shoes, you can never have too many comfy clothes — but we're not talking about baggy sweatpants and loose t-shirts. We came across a stylish romper on Amazon that's so easy to wear, shoppers are buying it in every color.
Rompers have a tendency to ride up or be too short to comfortably wear out of the house, but the Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper is the "perfect length," according to reviews. It's made with a terry fabric that customers say is "soft," "super comfy," and "not too thin." Up top, the sleeveless romper has a v-neckline that gives you the opportunity to show off one of your favorite necklaces, and on the bottom, there's an elastic waistband and a drawstring.
And we can't forget to mention one more important detail — it has pockets.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Romper in Black, $24.30; amazon.com
You can wear the lightweight romper on its own during the summer, and until then, it can easily be accessorized for cooler weather: Try sneakers or booties and top it off with a denim jacket. As for care, one five-star reviewer said they've machine washed and dried the romper "a handful of times and there is no shrinkage, fading, or need to iron."
The romper is from Amazon Essentials, a private-label brand from Amazon that's affordable and made to last. It has everything from tops, pants, and undergarments to shoes and accessories in a wide range of sizes, and you can even try before you buy for select items.
You can't go wrong with an all-black romper, as shown above, but it's nice to wear a pop of color every now and then. Scroll down to check out more colors of the customer-loved romper from Amazon — it can arrive in as little as two days with an Amazon Prime account.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Romper in Navy, $24.30; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Romper in Dark Green, $24.30; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Romper in Terracotta, $24.30; amazon.com
- The Robot Vacuum That Shoppers on Amazon Call a 'Powerhouse' for Pet Hair Is 33% Off Right Now
- Shoppers Agree This 'Super Comfy' Romper Is the 'Perfect Length,' and It's Just $25 on Amazon
- Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner Love This Comfy Sneaker Brand That's Secretly on Sale
- Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan Love Lounging in These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas