These Amazon Bralettes That Feel 'Like You're Not Wearing Anything' Are $10 Apiece Right Now
When the goal is to stay comfortable in your clothes all day, nothing beats a stretchy, wire-free bralette. If you just need some support while doing errands and don't like the feeling of metal clasps and underwire, there are a lot of good options out there, including this marked-down style.
Amazon Essentials makes some of the best (and most affordable!) closet staple items, and these two-pack stretch longline bralettes are a perfect example. Best yet, they're on sale right now, with some colors and sizes up to 33 percent off.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials 2-Pack All Way Longline Stretch Bralette, $18.73–25.40 (orig $28); amazon.com
These bralettes are made from a super soft blend of nylon and spandex, giving them the stretch that makes it easy to slip on and wear all day. The thin straps are also adjustable, the key feature for making a bralette work for you and your body.
The sleek, simple style is classic and cute enough to warrant peeking out from under your loose or open-fit tops this summer. And of course, they're machine washable, with no extra steps to keep them clean and in good shape. While they may not be a good choice for an intense workout, they're perfect for lounging around and walking the dog.
The sets each feature two color options, so you can mix and match depending on your mood or look for the day. Choose from black and blush, navy and green, lilac and pink, and brown and beige combinations, all of which are available in sizes S-XL. Every set is on sale, with discounts ranging from 9 to 33 percent off depending on colors and sizes. The steepest discounts are on the navy and light green set.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Two-Pack All Way Longline Stretch Bralette, $18.73–25.40 (orig $28); amazon.com
Tons of shoppers have fallen in love with these bralettes, with one reviewer raving about this being the perfect option post breast reduction surgery, mentioning that it "provides me with the support I need…[and] the material is *chefs kiss*." Meanwhile, several shoppers loved them to combat soreness during pregnancy or for breastfeeding, and one added: "I will cherish these comfy bras this time around nursing and will purchase more."
Other reviewers also have extremely positive feedback about these "super soft" bralettes. One praised them for feeling "like [you're] not wearing anything" while another enthused that there's "no double boob or spilling out the top when you bend over like all the other bralette [styles] I have." Basically, it's the ideal daily bralette.
If finding a soft, endlessly wearable daily bralette that actually looks cute has felt like a hopeless search, it's your lucky day. Grab a two-pack of the Amazon Essentials All Way Longline Stretch Bralettes while they're up to 33 percent off at Amazon.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Two-Pack All Way Longline Stretch Bralette, $18.73–25.40 (orig $28); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer
- Shoppers Are Calling This Snail Mucin Serum with 11,000+ Five-Star Ratings Their 'Secret to Smooth Skin'
- This Hydrating Hair Cream Works Wonders on All Textures and Simplifies Summer Styling
- Amazon Prime Day Hasn't Even Started, but We Found 40 Incredible Deals for Pets — Up to 66% Off