Shoppers Who Live in Hot Climates Call This Shirt Dress Their Go-To for Summer — and It Starts at $17

Warmer weather is finally upon us, and that means replacing sweaters and loungewear sets with cute spring dresses that are equally as comfy — but look way more put together. Whether you’ve been eyeing just a few new warm-weather pieces or need a whole closet revamp, start with a flowy dress. Shoppers love the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress, which is versatile enough to wear to both casual outings and work, and it starts at just $17.