Shoppers Who Live in Hot Climates Call This Shirt Dress Their Go-To for Summer — and It Starts at $17
Warmer weather is finally upon us, and that means replacing sweaters and loungewear sets with cute spring dresses that are equally as comfy — but look way more put together. Whether you’ve been eyeing just a few new warm-weather pieces or need a whole closet revamp, start with a flowy dress. Shoppers love the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress, which is versatile enough to wear to both casual outings and work, and it starts at just $17.
The Amazon Essentials T-shirt dress is perfect for spring and summer thanks to its fabric and fit. Its soft viscose is extremely breathable, according to shoppers, and the lightweight, sweat-resistant material “feels great on the skin.” And because of how it drapes, there’s plenty of room for air circulation — and it’s plenty comfortable, too.
The “summer go-to” has a sleeveless design, a spread collar, and a button-down look that offers a hint of business casual, plus a customizable tie-waist design that accentuates curves. And shoppers were pleasantly surprised to discover “super functional” side pockets.
The versatile style can be dressed up or down, as customers have already proven.They wear it to go grocery shopping, on lunch dates, to work, and even to the golf course.
Shoppers love it so much that they refuse to stop wearing it after August: To keep it in rotation well into fall, many add on a cardigan, which pairs nicely with the collared top. The t-shirt dress is so beloved that people even buy it in multiple colors.
“Perfect dress to run around or do errands in especially in the hot weather. This dress is great quality, something I’ve noticed with all Amazon essentials clothing,” writes one shopper. “Fits loose enough to move around in and the elastic waist gives definition. Get this dress!”
“This is such a cute dress! I love the material. I live in a hot, humid locale so it's light enough to wear in summers at the office,” writes another. “Unlike most larger dress sizes, they don't raise the waist line to accommodate the bust, so it actually sits at my natural waist.”
If you’ve been searching for a stylish and comfortable summer dress, go with the Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Shirt Dress while it’s on sale in select colors for $17.
