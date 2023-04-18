Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12

Temperatures are rising and we're on the hunt for clothes that are lightweight, easy to move in, and comfortable to wear all day. Nothing beats a T-shirt dress when it comes to staying cool while looking cute.

The Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress is one of the site's best-selling dresses and for good reason. It has a swingy, A-line shape that hits above the knee and is made from a comfortable jersey fabric with a bit of stretch. It has classic T-shirt styling up top with short sleeves and a slight scoop neck. You can wear it with sneakers and a jean jacket for spring outings, or dress up with heeled sandals and jewelry for summer affairs. It's a no-brainer piece to have for just about any warm-weather occasion.

So you'll definitely want to add a few to your cart, especially since you can pick one up for as little as $12 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress in Navy Tulips, $19 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com

The dress comes in 23 colors including solids from classic black to sunshine yellow, plus prints like florals and stripes. All of the colors are currently on sale, with varying prices depending on the combination of color and size, which includes XS through 6X.

More than 6,700 customers have given the dress a five-star rating with reviewers calling it "soft" and the "perfect length." One person wrote, "Very comfortable. I'm going to buy a couple more as my quick go-to staples." And they aren't the only one stocking up on the style. Another shopper said they've bought four and plan on getting more, calling the dress "cool, comfortable, and flattering" and noting that they wash well.

A third reviewer, who said they've bought many of these dresses, agreed that they hold up in the wash, and wrote: "I wear them every day, especially this spring and summer since I'm working from home. They have been a welcome change from yoga pants."

Take a cue from these repeat shoppers and pick up the Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Dresswhile it's on sale. You might wind up with a closet full of them, too.

