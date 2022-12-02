Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now

Temperatures have already dropped in many places, and that calls for one thing: a reliable, warm winter jacket. (Well, maybe a pair of gloves, a hat, and a hot chocolate, too — but you know where we're going with this.)

If you're looking to add a go-to coat that will keep you cozy throughout the winter to your wardrobe, then you'll want to check out the Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat, which is 45 percent off right now, bringing its price to just $33.

Made from polyester, the hooded puffer coat is "lightweight," "roomy," and "comfortable," making it great for everyday use, whether you're going to the grocery store or heading to the office. With its zipper closure and zippered side pockets, the "flattering" jacket can easily be thrown on with a pair of leggings and boots for a casual winter fit or a pair of sweatpants and sneakers for more of an athletic look.

This jacket is available in sizes XS through 6X and in 21 colors, including black, gray, dark green, taupe, burgundy, and more. Another standout feature is that the coat is great for travel as it's packable, and "can be compressed into a very small amount of space by rolling it up in the included bag," according to a five-star reviewer. So it can be neatly and easily stowed away in your luggage without taking up too much valuable space. Plus, it's easy to clean since you can just toss it in the washing machine.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat $32.90 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

Additionally, the water-resistant puffer coat is a best-seller on Amazon and has racked up more than 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about how "warm and packable" it is. Another reviewer simply wrote, "This jacket is very stylish, very comfortable, fits great, and the best part about it is that it's very warm." And one shopper declared that the jacket may be their best Amazon find yet.

If you're looking for a new winter jacket, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and add the Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat to your cart right now while it's on sale. There's no telling how long the deal will last so be sure to add the puffer to your cart now. Check out more colors below.

