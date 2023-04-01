Amazon Shoppers Love This Under-$20 T-Shirt with a Flattering Sleeve Detail

It can be hard to feel comfortable and put together when the temperatures start rising. Dressier clothes are stifling in warmer weather and too constrictive when we're more active. Casual wear like leggings and tank tops may feel good on but don't always look the part for the occasion.

That's why we love this puff sleeve T-shirt from Amazon Essentials. The fabric is breathable, the fit is comfortable, and it's as easy to style as a regular tee, but this time you're granted the added flair of flattering puff sleeves with a unique twist detail. Wear with jeans and flats to run errands or dress it up with a skirt and sandals for a springtime celebration. Plus, it's on sale!

The tee comes in a number of color options including Barbiecore heather gray, crisp white, and timeless black, all of which are available in sizes XS–XXL. Spun from a cotton blend, the tee has a bit of stretch, so it's sure to be comfortable all day long. The fit is described as "classic," meaning it isn't slim or boxy, though many reviewers suggest sizing up if you're between sizes.

The shirt has racked up more than 1,500 five-star ratings from customers calling it "flattering" and "high quality." One shopper wrote, "So cute! Easy to throw on with a pair of jeans and look put together and comfy!" Regarding the sizing, they noted, "I'm usually between a medium and large, [and I] ordered the large and it fits perfectly. I think the medium would have fit fine also but would have been more fitted."

Another reviewer said, "Very cute! I love that it's made of comfortable and durable cotton and modal rather than polyester. The slight puff of the sleeves is very flattering and will help me to dress up my comfy summer outfits."

A third customer wrote, "I love, love, love this blouse. Finally, a feminine-looking blouse that can go with dressier pants, leggings, or jeans to be dressed up for dressy casual or anywhere!" They added, "[I] wish I had found this kind of blouse decades ago. It looks good on short women, plus-size women, and average women." They also called it "an all-around great design" and finished off by maintaining: "Don't hesitate to order this one."

You heard them — don't wait to pick up the Amazon Essentials Twist-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, especially while it's on sale. Keep scrolling to check out more colors that are discounted.

