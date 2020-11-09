This Faux-Shearling Jacket from Amazon Is ‘Soft, Warm, and Goes with Everything,’ and It’s 30% Off Today Only
During the in-between months when it’s not quite cold enough for a winter jacket but too chilly to leave your home without some sort of layer, a teddy coat is the perfect midweight solution. It keeps you warm without trapping in too much heat, and it adds an element of style to even the most casual outfits. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this polar fleece-lined faux-shearling jacket that’s “soft, warm, and goes with everything.” And today only, you can get the fuzzy coat on sale for just $22.
With a high collar, full-zip front, and two side seam pockets, the Amazon Essentials jacket is both trendy and practical. It comes in six different neutral tones and sizes ranging from XS to XXL. You don’t have to worry about spilling on this teddy coat or inevitably getting it dirty in unpredictable fall weather, either, because it’s made from 100 percent polyester that’s conveniently machine-washable.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Lined Full-Zip Jacket, $21.70 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
“The only thing I like about cold weather is clothing that makes me want to hunker down, and this zippered fleece jacket is one of those things,” one reviewer wrote. “Although it's technically a jacket that will keep you warm in cool weather, I also like it as a sweater to wear inside when I'm cold. It has zippered pockets on the outside and pouch-type pockets on the inside. The material is super soft.”
Another enthusiastic reviewer added: “This is warm and cozy, washes and dries well, and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on it. The zippers are sturdy and outside pockets hold my phone and actually fit your hands. I love it!”
If you’re concerned about the quality of this jacket given the low price, a shopper is here to put those worries to rest. “I was skeptical about the quality because of the low price, but I was blown away when I received this jacket. The quality is so great, and it is so cozy!”
It doesn’t get much better than a cozy, customer-loved jacket with nearly 900 five-star ratings (not to mention, one that’s discounted to only $22). But we must warn you, you may catch yourself snuggling up in this jacket — one person said it’s “so warm and so soft, all I want to do is hug myself.” Shop the faux-shearling zip-up that’s a must for transitional weather, below.
