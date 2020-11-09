This Faux-Shearling Jacket from Amazon Is ‘Soft, Warm, and Goes with Everything,’ and It’s 30% Off Today Only

During the in-between months when it’s not quite cold enough for a winter jacket but too chilly to leave your home without some sort of layer, a teddy coat is the perfect midweight solution. It keeps you warm without trapping in too much heat, and it adds an element of style to even the most casual outfits. Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this polar fleece-lined faux-shearling jacket that’s “soft, warm, and goes with everything.” And today only, you can get the fuzzy coat on sale for just $22.