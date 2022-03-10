Swap Your Winter Coat for This Lightweight Fleece Jacket That Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying for Spring
In the weeks leading up to spring, the between-season weather often calls for outerwear that's not as heavy-duty as your winter coat. If you're in the market for a jacket that's both warm and lightweight, thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a fleece jacket that you can wear for those chilly late winter and early spring days. The best part? It's currently on sale for as little as $13.
The soft and cozy Amazon Essentials Polar fleece jacket has a close fit, with enough room to comfortably wear a T-shirt under it. The polyester jacket has a full-length zipper that reaches the top of the collar, giving you the option of more coverage on colder days. Its two outer pockets also have zippers to conveniently (and safely) store items, and it's suitable for lounging around the house, going for a morning walk, or commuting to work.
Normally, the jacket costs around $29, but a bunch of colors are marked down right now. While sale pricing depends on the color and size you opt for, you can save as much as 55 percent on select styles.
The jacket, which runs from sizes XS to XXL, comes in a whopping 34 colors, including patterns and solid hues. There are vibrant pinks, purples, and blues, as well as soft pastels and neutrals. Darker hues like black and pine green are available, too. As for patterns, there are plaid, camo, and animal prints.
Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the jacket. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the site's best-selling fleece jacket. It's racked up more than 18,300 five-star ratings from customers who say the "incredibly soft and comfortable" jacket is "perfect for spring." They rave that it's lightweight, yet still "nice and warm."
Many customers call out the jacket's "flattering fit," saying that it's roomy without looking boxy or bulky. Others love that the outer pockets form "handy" inside pockets that are spacious enough to hold a phone, a small wallet, or other compact items you want to carry.
Ditch your winter coat and snag the Amazon Essentials Polar fleece jacket before these savings disappear.
