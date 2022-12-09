Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now

Cozy season is officially here, so it's finally time to start wearing warm clothing like soft fleece. Fleece is comfortable and can be worn as outerwear or a lounge piece. One of this year's major winter trends are fuzzy fleece jackets, so if you're in the market for one, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's fleece jackets for up to 45 percent off.

Thousands of shoppers found the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket to be lightweight yet warm enough so you can wear it all winter long. Plus, it has a classic fit, so there's enough room to easily wear a T-shirt or light sweater underneath it.

Its full-length zipper extends to the top of the collar, providing more coverage for those frosty days. It also comes with two zippered side pockets to keep valuables safe, as it's great to wear while lounging around at home, taking a morning walk, running errands, or commuting to work. Normally, the jacket costs between $29-$34. While sale prices depend on the color you opt for, you can save up to 45 percent off.

amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket in Olive, $16.40 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

The polyester jacket, which runs from sizes XS to 6X, comes in a whopping 40 colors, including patterns and solid hues. You can choose from a vibrant red, purple, olive, and green, along with soft pastels and neutrals. Darker colors like dark red and navy are available, too. Patterns include plaid, camouflage, and animal prints.

Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the jacket. In fact, it's so popular that it's currently the site's best-selling fleece jacket. It's racked up nearly 28,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about how comfortable the jacket is. "The zip-up is a perfect fit and just what I need to keep warm and cozy," one five-star reviewer said, adding, "The material is so soft!"

Another shopper who bought the customer-loved fleece jacket for their daughter as a Christmas gift wrote, "I bought her one in a different color for Christmas. She loved it so much, I bought her another one. She says it is so soft and comfortable!"

If you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for even the hardest-to-shop-for person on your list (or if you just want to treat yourself), this Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket is a great option, especially while it's on sale starting at just $17. Shop more colors below.

amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket in Dark Red, $16.40 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket in Mini Buffalo Plaid $16.40 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.