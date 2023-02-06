A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now

There's just nothing quite like the feeling of finding the perfect sweater — one that's cozy, comfortable, flattering, and stylish all at once — and will last after wearing it many times, too. And finding that perfect sweater while it's on sale makes it all even sweeter.

The Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater checks all of these boxes, according to customers. It's making some waves on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks real-time sales and trending products, proving that tons of shoppers have recently purchased the top. And it's marked down right now, so you can snap it up for just $23.

The top is made of a machine-washable fabric blend that includes cotton, polyester, acrylic, and elastane for just the right amount of stretch. It has a classic crew neckline combined with trendy pleated shoulders and puff sleeves. You can pair the versatile top with joggers on casual days or with dark denim for a classic night-out look.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater, $22.50 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

You have your pick of six sizes, as the top ranges from XS to XXL, and eight colors, including classic hues like beige, black, and gray. Some shoppers have even ordered multiple colors because they loved their first sweater so much. Many have found the sizing to be pretty spot on as well, especially if you prefer your sweaters with a slightly relaxed fit. A satisfied customer said the "size is perfect" and added, "I purchased several sweaters [from Amazon], and this was hands down my favorite of the bunch."

Overall, the top has hundreds of positive reviews. One five-star reviewer described it as "super soft and flattering," while another deemed it their "new favorite simple sweater."

And a final reviewer shared that they "highly recommend" the crewneck, as it's "structured while still having room to disguise the areas I don't want focused on… [I] will definitely be interested in getting another color."

There's still plenty of winter left, so add the Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater to your wardrobe while it's on sale.

