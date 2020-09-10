Shoppers Say This Under-$30 Sweater from Amazon Is Their ‘Go-To Cardigan’ for Fall

Just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean you have to part ways with your favorite dresses and tank tops just yet. You can easily extend your summer wardrobe well into fall by throwing on a cardigan when the temperature starts dropping. And if you’re still searching for the perfect piece to get you through this transitional weather, look no further than this versatile sweater from Amazon that can be layered over practically anything that’s already in your closet.
Made of a soft and lightweight knitted fabric, the Amazon Essentials Jersey Stitch Open-Front Sweater has shoppers calling it their “go-to cardigan” for the season. The long-sleeve cardigan features a jersey stitch design with ribbed detailing along the hem, cuffs, and pockets. It’s available in sizes XS to XL, but some reviewers say it runs a bit on the larger side. And depending on your height, you can expect it to hit anywhere from mid-thigh to just above the knee.
Customers especially love the sweater’s roomy pockets, which are big enough to fit a smartphone and more without adding bulkiness — and one person mentions that they’re placed in the perfect position to comfortably put your hands in.
“This sweater is so nice. It’s lightweight and sheer, which I love for the transition months when it’s just cooling off,” wrote one shopper. “The pockets are well placed and give it a bit more interest. This is going to be my go-to cardigan as fall begins!”
Not only will the cozy cardigan be a wardrobe staple during the transition to fall, but you’ll also reach for it throughout the winter, too. Even though it’s lightweight enough to wear over a dress in September, you can layer it over a turtleneck and a pair of jeans or leggings for added warmth during the colder months.
“I put this sweater on and instantly fell in love with how soft and warm it is,” said another customer. “I especially like the longer length of it. I am relatively short (5’1”) so it comes to just above my knees, but it is fitted enough that it doesn’t feel like I am swimming in it. The color is great (black heather so it looks very charcoal gray). A wonderful casual sweater to wear on cold days.”
The Amazon Essentials cardigan comes in five basic colors, including neutrals like navy, beige, and gray. And since each one is under $30, you can order multiples of the versatile fall sweater without breaking the bank.
