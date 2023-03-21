Lifestyle Fashion Parents Call This One-Piece Swimsuit the 'Perfect Mom Suit,' and It's on Sale “I can chase my kids on the beach or by the pool and it doesn’t ride up” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 21, 2023 09:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Spring is officially here, which means summer vacation planning can begin. As the weather gets warmer, you're going to need clothes that are more breezy and cooling. After all, a summer wardrobe is hardly complete without an ample amount of swimsuits and bikinis to pull from. Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on its customer-loved Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit to just $31 — just in time for all of those beach trips. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com A Strapless Jumpsuit Shoppers Call Their 'Favorite Amazon Clothing Purchase to Date' Is on Sale Now Made from a nylon and elastane fabric, the popular swimsuit is designed to keep you comfortable thanks to its smooth exterior that's lightweight and soft. While some bathing suits can take forever to dry, this one-piece features quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric, so water stains won't bleed onto your cover-up after swimming. Designed with a supportive crewneck, the silhouette of the Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit is both flattering and comfortable. It offers full coverage of the glutes and chest, and the removable cups offer extra protection of the upper body. Thick shoulder straps also add additional support. Because it is summer after all, the U-shaped back offers plenty of breathability on those extra hot days. And when you do inevitably sweat on those scalding afternoons, the swimsuit is easy to clean — just toss it in the washing machine and hang dry. You can also snag a few different options to have on rotation, as the one-piece comes in 20 bright colors, including floral, violet, and blue, all of which are available in sizes XS through 6X. With over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular swimsuit is beloved by shoppers for its "flattering and comfortable" fit, as well as functional design. "The cut is so flattering and provides enough coverage to make it comfortable," one five-star reviewer said. Another person, who called it the "perfect mom suit," said, "I can chase my kids on the beach or by the pool and it doesn't ride up." Plus, a third reviewer highlighted the moisture-wicking nylon and elastane fabric, noting that it "dries quicker than my other bathing suits." If you plan to hit the beach this summer, shop the discounted Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit for as little as $31 in more vibrant hues below. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Deep Brown, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Pale Peace Micro Floral, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Violet, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Deep Blue, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Best-Selling Blow Dry Brush Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Since Black Friday Jenna Ortega Filmed 'Scream VI' in the Super Flattering Jean Style That Goes with Everything 10 Handbags to Snap Up from This Celeb-Carried Luxury Brand While They're Up to 75% Off