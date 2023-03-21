Parents Call This One-Piece Swimsuit the 'Perfect Mom Suit,' and It's on Sale

Spring is officially here, which means summer vacation planning can begin. As the weather gets warmer, you're going to need clothes that are more breezy and cooling. After all, a summer wardrobe is hardly complete without an ample amount of swimsuits and bikinis to pull from.

Luckily, Amazon just slashed the price on its customer-loved Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit to just $31 — just in time for all of those beach trips.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Black, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Made from a nylon and elastane fabric, the popular swimsuit is designed to keep you comfortable thanks to its smooth exterior that's lightweight and soft. While some bathing suits can take forever to dry, this one-piece features quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric, so water stains won't bleed onto your cover-up after swimming.

Designed with a supportive crewneck, the silhouette of the Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit is both flattering and comfortable. It offers full coverage of the glutes and chest, and the removable cups offer extra protection of the upper body. Thick shoulder straps also add additional support.

Because it is summer after all, the U-shaped back offers plenty of breathability on those extra hot days. And when you do inevitably sweat on those scalding afternoons, the swimsuit is easy to clean — just toss it in the washing machine and hang dry. You can also snag a few different options to have on rotation, as the one-piece comes in 20 bright colors, including floral, violet, and blue, all of which are available in sizes XS through 6X.

With over 1,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular swimsuit is beloved by shoppers for its "flattering and comfortable" fit, as well as functional design.

"The cut is so flattering and provides enough coverage to make it comfortable," one five-star reviewer said. Another person, who called it the "perfect mom suit," said, "I can chase my kids on the beach or by the pool and it doesn't ride up." Plus, a third reviewer highlighted the moisture-wicking nylon and elastane fabric, noting that it "dries quicker than my other bathing suits."

If you plan to hit the beach this summer, shop the discounted Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit for as little as $31 in more vibrant hues below.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Deep Brown, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Pale Peace Micro Floral, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Violet, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials One-Piece Swimsuit in Deep Blue, $30.50 (orig. $35.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.