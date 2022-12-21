Amazon's Simple Mockneck Sweater Is Selling Like Hot Cakes While It's on Sale for Just $13

Still on the hunt for the perfect sweater to get you through winter? Thankfully, we found one that's lightweight and super versatile, so you can easily wear it on a daily basis.

The Amazon Essentials Mockneck Sweater is on sale for 45 percent off right now, bringing its price to just $13. It's available in sizes XS–6XL and you can choose from more than 20 colors, which means you can buy two for the price of one. It's even similar to one that Reese Witherspoon was seen wearing.

The comfortable sweater is made with a cotton and polyester blend that's machine washable and several shoppers describe it as "super soft." It also has a tighter fit that makes it great for layering and tucking into pants without feeling too warm or appearing too bulky. Plus, you can never go wrong with a mockneck style since it's a great middleground for anyone who wnats more coverage, but doesn't prefer turtlenecks.

Now's the time to stock up because ever since Amazon slashed the price, the top has been selling like hot cakes, as it made its way up the retailer's Movers and Shakers charts, which reflect real-time sales and showcase which exact products are trending. So who knows how long popular sizes and colors will stay in stock!

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater in Charcoal Heather, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

The popular sweater has more than 4,400 five-star ratings, so we aren't surprised that it's selling so well at such a low price. One reviewer said they ended up buying eight of them since they're "so comfortable and just the right weight." Another person left an image review and showed off how they paired the sweater with plaid trousers. They also called it a "great wardrobe basic."

If you aren't sure what size to choose, take advantage of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program. It allows you to have up to six items shipped to you and you have seven days to try them on and make a decision. Simply send back whatever you don't want and you'll only pay for what you keep. It takes the guesswork and stress out of online shopping for clothes and prevents you from having to do a bunch of returns.

A sweater ideal for layering like this is something you can wear almost year round and for practically any occasion, so don't hesitate to add multiple to your cart. Keep scrolling to see more colors on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater in Olive, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater in Camel Heather, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater in Dark Red, $12.50 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.