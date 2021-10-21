Shoppers Say This Fleece Jacket from Amazon Is a Designer Dupe — and It's Under $40
As cooler temperatures (and even snow) make their presence known, you may have found yourself reaching for a few additional layers before you walk out of the door. Depending on where your day takes you, sweaters, jackets, and sweatshirts all have their own unique roles to play throughout the fall and winter. And there's another piece to add that will serve you well on walks and errands around town — a cozy zip-up designed in bright colors.
The Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket by Amazon Essentials serves as a comfy way to stay warm on cooler days. Similar to its designer counterparts that are at least $100 more, it features 100 percent polyester — and it's highlighted by its soft teddy style. One of the biggest perks of the jacket is the full zipper closure, which allows it to be far easier than a hoodie to put on and take off.
"I bought this jacket on Prime Day and couldn't be happier," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It's so warm and cozy. I would try out the other colors too. The quality [reminds me of] my North Face Denali. Great product, Amazon!"
"I just got this in the mail and had to write a review," said another reviewer. "Super soft on the outside and the inside, and nice big pockets inside and out. Feels like it's going to be nice and warm for the cold weather. Very happy with this!"
Some shoppers note they have found the fit of the light fall and winter jacket to be slightly big. So you may want to consider sizing down if you prefer a snugger fit, but the roomier fit does mean you can add additional layers as temperatures continue to drop with ease.
"[I] love everything about it," added a third five-star reviewer. "It is the warmest fleece I have ever owned. Great as a sweater in the house in winter, and as a jacket when the temp is 45-50 degrees outside. Love the deep pockets...[I] bought this in a small for some shrink room, but it did not shrink in the wash."
If you're shopping for a layer to keep you warm throughout the fall that can transform into a cozy base layer during the winter, shop the Amazon Essentials fleece lined jacket in six bright colors and patterns.