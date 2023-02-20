These Comfy Loafers Are 'Great for All-Day Wear,' According to Reviewers — and They're Only $21 Right Now

Everyday shoes that are both comfortable and good-looking are a commodity. Especially for the hardworking women with office jobs in which you need to look professional, but would much rather be wearing sneakers… or slippers.

If you're looking for a new pair of comfy yet stylish shoes to add to your collection, consider the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats — not only do they look great, but they're also on sale right now. Boasting nearly 5,000 perfect ratings, the loafers are lined with memory foam in the insole and have Heel-Pillow comfort technology built right in. The versatile shoes are flexible and lightweight and have a grippy bottom, so you'll have plenty of traction when walking around.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat in Beige, $20.70 (orig. $23); amazon.com

The loafers have a classic silhouette with a slightly pointed toe and can be worn with almost anything in your closet. They are made from soft faux leather, and they're available in 12 colors, like black, beige, maroon, green, and leopard print. They come in sizes 5 through 15, including some half and wide sizes, but you may want to size up, according to shoppers.

Amazon customers are loving the loafers thanks to how easy they are to wear. "They almost mold to your feet and the cushioning in them is great for all-day wear," one reviewer with wide feet said. Another shopper raved about how "incredibly comfortable" these "amazing" loafers are, adding that they are "the best flats" they've ever bought.

"I've had these shoes for almost six months now and they have become my favorite pair! I wear them to work with dress pants and I wear them casually with jeans," a third reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable and also durable. I bought the animal print and I like them so much that I'm going to buy them in a couple other colors."

If comfort and style are what you're after, the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat will cushion your feet from the office to happy hour. Keep scrolling to shop more colors.

