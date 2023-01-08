Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12

Is there really a limit to how many pairs of sweatpants a person should own?

Even if there was, we found a cozy pair of joggers that's worth adding to your wardrobe anyway, especially while enduring winter weather.

The Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers are on sale, with prices starting at just $12. They're available in sizes XS–6XL and you can choose from more than 30 color options, which means you'll probably want to grab more than one. The sweatpants are made with soft terry fleece and have a drawstring waistband to provide the perfect fit. Plus, the tapered bottoms have an elastic cuff that makes them easy to slide into boots and socks without feeling bulky.

The best part? They're good for more than just lounging at home. Last year, Selena Gomez proved that joggers can also be a solid choice for a night out with friends, and you don't have to spend a fortune to find the perfect pair, thanks to Amazon.

With such a simple style and affordable price tag, it's no wonder these pants have more than 20,000 five-star ratings from customers. One shopper who's purchased three pairs described them as "incredibly soft" and highly recommends them to others. Another reviewer claimed they "wear them every day" and said they love the pants despite the bottoms accumulating some light pilling.

If you're worried about the fit or aren't sure what size to buy, use the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership and try the pants for free for seven days. The Try Before You Buy Program acts as a fitting room so you can make better decisions while online shopping for clothes. Choose up to six items to have shipped to your home for free and then only pay for what you keep.

Let's be honest — once you try these joggers, you probably won't want to take them off. They're practically a staple for this time of year, so don't hesitate to stock up while they're marked down.

