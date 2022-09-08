Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Have Found the 'Perfect Basic Tee,' and a Two-Pack Is on Sale for as Little as $16 Right Now More than 26,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Name a more essential top than a T-shirt — we dare you. Nothing hanging in your closet is more crucial than that plain tee you reach for time after time. With the steady stream of wears your favorite T-shirt is bound to endure, it's never a bad idea to add more trusty options to your lineup, and right now, the perfect pick is on sale at Amazon. Made with a lightweight, stretchy cotton-blend fabric and featuring a classic crew neck, the Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve T-Shirt has everything you're looking for in that holy grail top. The timeless tee comes in both two- and four-packs of different color combinations, so you can easily stock up. Currently, the black two-pack is on sale for as little as $16 (depending on size), which means you can score your new go-to T-shirt for just $8. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black, $16 (orig. $18.90); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. More than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given this women's T-shirt a five-star rating, deeming it the "perfect basic tee" and the "best lounge shirt." Reviewers rave about how comfortable and soft it is, so much so that multiple customers even sleep in it. Another calls the tee "perfect for layering," which is key during chilly fall weather: Wear it solo now and under a cozy hoodie or trendy shacket when the temperatures dip soon. The options for styling this T-shirt are endless: Pair it with sweatpants while lounging around the house, opt for a jeans-and-sneakers combo for running errands, or dress it up by throwing an oversized blazer or denim jacket over it for the office. Choose between basic color combinations like black, white, and gray, earthy hues like maroon, army green, and navy, and bright shades like sky blue and bubblegum pink. At such a low price, there's no reason not to stock up on multiple packs of the T-shirt you're sure to wear on repeat. Shop more colors of the essential tee below. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Black and White, $20.70; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Classic Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Gray, $20.70; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.