Amazon Shoppers Have Found the 'Perfect Basic Tee,' and a Two-Pack Is on Sale for as Little as $16 Right Now

Name a more essential top than a T-shirt — we dare you.

Nothing hanging in your closet is more crucial than that plain tee you reach for time after time. With the steady stream of wears your favorite T-shirt is bound to endure, it's never a bad idea to add more trusty options to your lineup, and right now, the perfect pick is on sale at Amazon.

Made with a lightweight, stretchy cotton-blend fabric and featuring a classic crew neck, the Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve T-Shirt has everything you're looking for in that holy grail top. The timeless tee comes in both two- and four-packs of different color combinations, so you can easily stock up. Currently, the black two-pack is on sale for as little as $16 (depending on size), which means you can score your new go-to T-shirt for just $8.

More than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given this women's T-shirt a five-star rating, deeming it the "perfect basic tee" and the "best lounge shirt." Reviewers rave about how comfortable and soft it is, so much so that multiple customers even sleep in it. Another calls the tee "perfect for layering," which is key during chilly fall weather: Wear it solo now and under a cozy hoodie or trendy shacket when the temperatures dip soon.

The options for styling this T-shirt are endless: Pair it with sweatpants while lounging around the house, opt for a jeans-and-sneakers combo for running errands, or dress it up by throwing an oversized blazer or denim jacket over it for the office.

Choose between basic color combinations like black, white, and gray, earthy hues like maroon, army green, and navy, and bright shades like sky blue and bubblegum pink. At such a low price, there's no reason not to stock up on multiple packs of the T-shirt you're sure to wear on repeat. Shop more colors of the essential tee below.

