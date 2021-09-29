More Than 66,500 Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Cotton Underwear That Cost Less Than $2 Each Right Now

The underwear, which offers medium coverage, currently holds the number-one spot in the ″women's bikini panties″ category on Amazon. The popular panties run from sizes XS to XXL, and they come in 6-packs and 10-packs. There are 24 color options, including sets with various colors and patterns. And if you're looking for simple hues, there are also packs that are all black, all white, and a mix of neutrals. The price of the sets depends on the number of panties and the colors, but some of them are on sale for as low as $11.50 right now. For a pack of six, that comes out to less than $2 each.