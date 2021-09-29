More Than 66,500 Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Cotton Underwear That Cost Less Than $2 Each Right Now
Between cozy cardigans, versatile dresses, and quilted jackets, it's no secret that Amazon has everything you need to complete your fall wardrobe. But if you want to stock up on comfortable pieces to wear under your layers, the retailer's got you covered — pun intended.
Designed with comfort in mind, the Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Underwear is made mostly of cotton, as you might have guessed from its name. They also have a bit of spandex (five percent, to be exact) to give them some stretch. And if cotton and spandex isn't already the ultimate combo for maximum coziness, the panties don't have any tags, so there's no unnecessary material that risks irritation. Plus, they're machine washable for easy care.
The underwear, which offers medium coverage, currently holds the number-one spot in the ″women's bikini panties″ category on Amazon. The popular panties run from sizes XS to XXL, and they come in 6-packs and 10-packs. There are 24 color options, including sets with various colors and patterns. And if you're looking for simple hues, there are also packs that are all black, all white, and a mix of neutrals. The price of the sets depends on the number of panties and the colors, but some of them are on sale for as low as $11.50 right now. For a pack of six, that comes out to less than $2 each.
The underwear set has picked up more than a whopping 66,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying the panties are so soft, breathable, and comfortable that "you forget you're wearing them." Others rave that they don't ride up or create lines that show through pants.
Even pregnant women have given the underwear glowing reviews. "I have been struggling in the underwear department lately due to my growing hips and belly." one wrote. "I am six months pregnant and just want to be comfortable in my clothing. Well, these undies are like butter and don't cut into me like so many other brands. They are soft and stretchy, but don't give me the saggy butt droop or an annoying wedgie. You won't regret this purchase!"
Give your underwear drawer a cozy refresh, and shop the Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Underwear before the deal ends.
