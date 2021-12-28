These Are the 'Best Pajamas on Earth,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're Only $25
Is anything more enjoyable to wear than pajamas? Well, perhaps a little something fancy if you're heading to a red carpet. But still, slipping into a pair of comfy and cozy pajamas is a welcome respite. If you're looking to jazz up your pajamas drawer, Amazon shoppers are quick to share how much they love this $25 set from Amazon Essentials.
The cotton-blend pajama set is a relatively new piece from Amazon's reliable in-house line, yet it's already receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from shoppers — so much so that the pajamas are a best-seller in their category. They're available in nine colors (including black and navy, several shades of cream, and a punchy coral pink), and all feature white piping detail. Both the long-sleeve top and roomy pants are made from cotton, modal, and elastane; Amazon calls the fabric "lightweight jersey knit."
"I've tried them all — more expensive, less expensive, every size, and every material — and these are the winners," wrote one shopper, who titled their review "Best pajamas on earth." "I wear them everyday, the weight is perfect, they couldn't be any softer. I'm working on collecting every color." They also mentioned that they're 5 feet, 8 inches, and the pajamas reach their ankles and wrists.
"These are so comfortable and seem so well made, especially for the price," added another. "My new favorite pajamas!"
"I ordered these pajamas not knowing what to expect and I LOVE them," said a five-star reviewer. "The cotton material is super soft and stretchy. I was so impressed with the first pair I ordered that I ended up ordering a second pair… Would highly recommend!"
Set yourself up for comfort: Purchase a set of Amazon Essentials pajamas (or a few) and machine-wash in cold water to enjoy them for seasons to come.