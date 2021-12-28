These Are the 'Best Pajamas on Earth,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're Only $25

The cotton-blend pajama set is a relatively new piece from Amazon's reliable in-house line, yet it's already receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from shoppers — so much so that the pajamas are a best-seller in their category. They're available in nine colors (including black and navy, several shades of cream, and a punchy coral pink), and all feature white piping detail. Both the long-sleeve top and roomy pants are made from cotton, modal, and elastane; Amazon calls the fabric "lightweight jersey knit."