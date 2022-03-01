These Chart-Climbing Tank Tops with 14,700+ Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Are Up to 54% Off
If you're in the market for comfortable wardrobe essentials, especially now that warmer temperatures are on the horizon, you're not alone. Amazon shoppers are stocking up on these best-selling tank tops that are currently on sale.
The Amazon Essentials tank tops are currently ranking on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which is updated hourly with the site's most in-demand clothing, shoes, and jewelry. Designed with comfort in mind, the soft tank tops are made mostly of 90 percent jersey cotton and 10 percent spandex for some stretch. Featuring a scoop neck and thin adjustable straps, the tanks are form-fitting and hit at the waist.
According to shoppers, the versatile top can be styled for all kinds of settings, whether layered under a blazer for work or paired with jeans for date night. They're also comfortable enough to wear for lounging around the house.
The tank tops run from sizes XS-XXL and are available in sets of four with 27 multi-color and single color options. There are a bunch of neutrals that are easy to style, as well as brighter hues for bolder looks. Better yet, some sets have a mix of both. Pricing depends on the colors you opt for, but most of the tops are currently on sale for up to 54 percent off. The best deal? This set of brown tank tops that is marked down to a little more than $11 — that's about $3 each.
The trending tanks are at the top of both Amazon's best-selling women's lingerie camisoles and tanks chart. With spots on two notable charts, it's no wonder that they've received glowing feedback from so many customers.
More than 14,700 shoppers have given the tank tops a five-star rating, praising the versatility of the tanks that they consider "a wardrobe staple." Reviewers say they layer the tank tops under clothes during fall and winter for extra warmth since they're "just the right thickness," and wear them on their own during spring and summer, as they're "not see-through at all." The tanks also offer "plenty of support," so some shoppers have worn them without a bra.
Reviewers also rave that the "soft and stretchy" tanks are just "super comfortable." In fact, some shoppers say they're so comfortable, they even wear them to bed.
Head to Amazon to snap up the chart-climbing tank tops while they're still on sale in certain colors.
