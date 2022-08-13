Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off

If you're looking to add last-minute summer pieces to your wardrobe, you're going to want to head to Amazon this weekend.

The retailer just kicked off an end-of-summer fashion sale weeks before fall officially begins in late September. Right now, you can save up to 77 percent on sundresses, airy tops, and comfy shorts. And while there's still time to wear these styles before the season ends, the sale is also packed with deals on transitional pieces for fall, from flowy maxi skirts to wide-leg jumpsuits.

To help you get started, we pulled together the best clothing deals to shop this weekend — and prices start at just $10.

The Best End-of-Summer Fashion Deals at Amazon:

Shopping for pieces to wear on hot days? Shoppers love this classic tank top that's on sale for as little as $16. Available in 45 colors and patterns, the sleeveless top is made of soft polyester and a bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. It has a loose fit, making it comfortable to wear no matter how hot it is. The highly rated top has more than 6,400 perfect ratings from customers who call it "cute and flattering."

Buy It! Biucly Scoop Neck Tank Top, $15.98 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

For a top that's easy to dress up or down, opt for the Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse. It's made of wrinkle-free polyester material, which is great if you're commuting to work or packing for a trip. Reviewers who gave the top a five-star rating appreciate that it's versatile, with one writing: "This is a go-to blouse for me when I need something simple: casual with jeans or dressy with skirt or slacks."

Buy It! Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $28.49 with coupon, (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

If you're in the market for flowy clothes to wear through the start of fall, check out this Prettygarden A-Line Wrap Maxi Dress that has cap sleeves, a belt, and a ruffle hem. Shoppers say the breezy dress is "perfect for "warm temps in the south." And when the weather cools down, you can throw on your favorite jacket and boots for a cute early fall outfit.

Another easy transitional piece is the Anarabess Loose Casual Jumpsuit, which has pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps. While it's still warm out, all you really need to complete the outfit is a pair of sandals or sneakers. When it gets colder, you can wear a long sleeve under it and — if you want another layer — pull on a leather coat or denim jacket.

Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite deals, then head to Amazon to shop the full end-of-summer fashion sale.

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap A-Line Dress, $40.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Anarabess Loose Casual Jumpsuit, $31.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Elescat T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Pants with Pockets, $10 (orig. $38); amazon.com

Buy It! Vtsgn High Waisted Tiered Maxi Skirt, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Shewin Floral Multicolor V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse, $26.98 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Buy It! LouKeith Halter Blouse, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Champion City Sport Eco Short, $21 (orig. $35); amazon.com

