Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals
One of the biggest shopping events is just around the corner — don't forget to mark your calendars for July 12 and 13! — but that doesn't mean you can't beat the virtual holiday rush. Amazon has already marked down tons of products across categories ahead of Prime Day, and there are plenty of major discounts happening that are worth adding to your cart right now.
Not sure where to look? Don't worry, we're here to help! We've scoured the retailer to find trendy clothing and accessories you can keep in your warm-weather rotation this summer, like a breezy maxi dress, open-toe lace-up sandals, and vintage-inspired sunglasses — and they're all on sale for as little as $14. (Yes, you read that right.)
We don't know how long these deals will last though, so we broke down our top picks by category to help you find your favorites ASAP. Read on to see the best under-$30 styles on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Early Prime Day Clothing Deals
- Lee Women's Relaxed-Fit Austyn Knit-Waist Cargo Pants, $24.96 (orig. $34.90)
- Bali One Smooth Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra, $15 (orig. $44)
- Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $59.50)
- Zesica Summer Spaghetti Strap Square Neck A-Line Maxi Dress, $25.16 (orig. $43.99)
- Levaca Short Sleeve Striped Flowy Midi Belt Dress with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $39.99)
- Asvivid Summer Printed Off the Shoulder Tie Knot Blouse, $25.88 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans, $20.85 (orig. $69.50)
- Blencot Lace-Trim V-Neck Tank Top, $18.35 with coupon (orig. $28.95)
- Anrabess Elastic Waist Summer Tank Jumpsuit, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ekouaer Hallow Out Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit, $20.24 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
There are so many summer essentials worth stocking up on right now while prices are low. This maxi dress is a perfect example: It has a flowy A-line silhouette that will keep you cool at barbeques, picnics, and brunches, but can also be easily dressed up for more formal occasions like baby showers or wedding receptions. Plus, the ruffle dress is on sale for up to 54 percent off in select colors in sizes, so you buy two for the price of one.
Another great style to check out is the 501 Original Shorts from Levi's. They're currently Amazon's best-selling denim shorts and have more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that these are their "new favorite pair." The shorts are made from cotton, have a high-rise waist, and are designed with frayed hems. Choose from 26 washes and between plus size, standard, and classic fits starting at $25.
Early Prime Day Shoe Deals
- Rekayla Open Toe Tie Up Ankle Wrap Sandals, $20.36–$22.09 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Under Armour Ignite Ix Spectrum Slide Sandal, $27.95 (orig. $32)
- Cior Lightweight Water Sandals with Arch Support, $23.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Doussprt Quick Drying Water Shoes, $26.99–$27.99 (orig. $49.99)
If you're planning on spending lots of time on the beach in the next few months, consider picking up a pair of these water shoes, which are majorly discounted in multiple colors. They have a breathable mesh upper and adjustable laces for a secure fit.
Reviewers wrote that they were easy to get on and off, even when they were wet, thanks to a convenient slip-on design, and said that the sole had good traction over rocks and in the ocean. "Not only are these a great water shoe but they are a comfortable all-day shoe," another customer added. "They dry very quickly and provided support all day long like a regular sneaker."
Early Prime Day Accessory Deals
- Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Catmicoo Trendy Shoulder Bag, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99)
- The Drop Janelle Gathered Shoulder Bags, $23.60 (orig. $49)
- Sojos Retro Oversizes Square Polarized Sunglasses, $13.59 (orig. $19.99)
- Simplicity UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll Up Straw Sun Visor, $19.99 (orig. $35.99)
Speaking of vacations, Amazon's best-selling visor is 44 percent off ahead of Prime Day. It has a wide brim to shield the sun and is made out of straw, so you'll look cute while also protecting your face from getting sunburnt. (But don't forget to apply sunscreen, too!) And it comes with an elastic band to secure the hat when it's rolled up, making it extremely packable for traveling.
One of Amazon's most popular crossbody bags is also marked down right now. It comes in 28 colors, including lilac, Kelly green, light blue, and Fuschia. An adjustable strap lets you either wear the faux leather bag over your shoulder or across your chest. Shoppers say it looks "much more expensive" than its $20 price tag, and they love that it's big enough to carry essentials like a phone, wallet, keys, and a snack, but isn't too bulky. It has a zippered closure for extra security, along with two pockets on the inside and two external ones.
Keep scrolling to shop more of the best clothing that's on sale right now for under $30 at Amazon.
Buy It! Zesica Summer Spaghetti Strap Square Neck A-Line Maxi Dress, $25.16 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com
Buy It! Doussprt Quick Drying Water Shoes, $26.99–$27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Simplicity UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll Up Straw Sun Visor, $19.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- Amazon Has Hundreds of Secret Coupons That Only Prime Members Can Access — Here Are the 10 Best Right Now
- Prime Day Came Early with These Wow-Worthy Dress Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $11
- So Many Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Including Styles Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Early Prime Day Deal Alert! This Top-Rated Shark Robot Vacuum Is 43% Off Right Now
- Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals
- Shoppers Can't Get Enough of Gold Bond's Anti-Chafe Stick, a 'Miracle' Solution That's on Sale for Just $6
- Cardi B Just Wore the Fluffy Slippers Selena Gomez and Megan Fox Wear Outside in Summer, and They're on Sale