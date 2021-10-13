Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Dresses — and Deals Start at $15
Thanks to Amazon, serious splurging isn't required to snag a chic new dress. As part of its extensive early holiday shopping deals, the retailer has slashed prices on many of its popular fashion brands. With prices on select dresses beginning at just $15, you can add an option or five to your cart for others — and maybe even gift yourself a stylish option, too.
Don't wait another second to start shopping, as this particular deal is already underway. There's no telling how long these savings will last or which popular styles might sell out, but some top-rated garments are included in the sale. We're definitely eyeing this Lark & Ro cap sleeve dress that multiple shoppers have deemed "comfortable," as well as this long sleeve wrap dress that shoppers said "fit perfectly."
Buy It! Lark & Ro Stretch Crew Neck Dress, $19.50 (orig. $23.85); amazon.com
Buy It! Lark & Ro Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress, $15.60 (orig. $27.30); amazon.com
Choose from dress styles suitable for every occasion, like this printed maxi evening dress with a keyhole neckline and this fit and flare dress perfect for pairing with your favorite fall jacket. "This is my new go-to little black dress," one shopper wrote of the flared style. Another reviewer even shared that they had bought it in multiple colors.
This autumn-approved sweater dress sits off the shoulders and comes in multiple colors. It's all in the details with this look, as the back includes a small slit, and shoppers report that it's sleek enough for holiday parties. "This dress is absolutely stunning," one reviewer wrote, adding, "It's great quality and can be used over and over again. It's worth a try if you need a great black dress that you can accessorize up."
There are even formalwear options included in the sale, like this lace maxi dress, which reviewers rely on for special occasions like weddings and holiday celebrations. "The dress is so beautiful," one reviewer shared. "[It] looks expensive and very elegant."
Head to Amazon now to shop these stylish dresses, and browse for pages of potential options while they're on sale.
Buy It! Truth & Fable Keyhole Maxi Dress, $40.70 (orig. $44.70); amazon.com
Buy It! Truth & Fable Midi Dress, $25.10 (orig. $59.30); amazon.com
