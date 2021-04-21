Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These Comfortable Sandals — and They’re Under $30

Profile Menu
Summer is creeping up and before you know it, it'll be sandal weather. If you're planning your wardrobe for the season ahead, you likely have new shoes on the brain. For those thinking of adding some new sandals to their shoe collection, the Dream Pairs Flat Sandals from Amazon aren't only chic — they're affordable and comfortable, too. Featuring one strap around the ankle, they're simple in design and uncomplicated to wear. The single toe band keeps your foot secure while walking, working, and doing pretty much any summer activity.
Buy It! Dream Pairs Open Toe Flat Sandal, starting at $11.49; amazon.com
However, what really seems to win shoppers over is the comfort level. Sandals are nice to wear, but they're not always the most comfortable shoe. Whether they involve anything between the toes, or require a complex amount of tying and wrapping, they can get complicated. Thankfully, that's not the case here. With a heel height of just a quarter inch, these are functional enough for just about anyone. And, the synthetic sole provides plenty of support for weary feet.
"I didn't expect them to be as comfortable as they are," writes one shopper. "They look so great on [and] I already have fairly narrow feet, and I think these flatter them so well. Really pleasantly surprised and happy about this purchase," said another.
There are 14 different colors to choose from, including black, snake print, nude, and more. There is also an option with a higher ankle strap for added stability.
And there's another reason why over 4,000 people have added these to their cart. "I've never seen a design like this and It's hard to find a feminine flat sandal that isn't a thong. Do you see all the colors available?! They're sexy, they're comfortable, they're inexpensive," one excited customer wrote.
You can snag these comfortable and sleek sandals starting at $11.49 on Amazon.
