Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Denim That's Filled With Flattering Jeans, Jackets, and More

Much like comfy activewear, denim is a year-round staple. You can never have too many pairs of jeans, and denim jackets are a no-brainer for layering over lighter tops and dresses in the warmer months.

If you're looking to upgrade your denim collection, you're in luck because Amazon just curated an entire section of lightweight denim styles that are perfect for spring. From trendy bootcut jeans to stretchy A-line maxi skirts, the options in Amazon's edit are stylish and flattering pieces you'll reach for all summer long.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of celeb-inspired jeans, a lightweight jacket to toss over short sleeves and tanks, or comfy overalls you can wear all day long, Amazon's denim edit has everything you need to stay stylish and comfortable this spring. Shop our favorite picks below, starting at $39.

Denim Clothes at Amazon

In case you missed it, flare and bootcut jeans are making a comeback. Take a cue from celebrities like Brooke Shields and Jennifer Lopez and give the silhouette a try with this staple pair of Levi's Bootcut Jeans, which are on sale at Amazon. The flattering style has an ultra-high rise waist and bootcut leg for a leg-elongating look. They come in five versatile washes, including light indigo wash, white, and black. "These jeans are so comfortable," one five-star reviewer said, adding that they have "just the right amount of stretch."

Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Spring weather can be unpredictable, so having lightweight jackets to layer over tops and dresses is essential. One of the season's most popular options is a denim jacket, and you can get one from Amazon's curated denim section for just $39. Made of 100 percent cotton, the Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket offers great coverage of the upper body, helping to keep you warm (but not too hot).

The oversized silhouette is both stylish and comfy, offering a relaxed and casual look for day or night. To keep your hands warm and for storing small items, the jacket features two side pockets as well as two chest pockets that have a button closure. And it comes in a wide range of color options, including classic blue, black, dark blue, green, and pink. Mindy Kaling recently opted for a dark wash jean jacket with a colorful maxi dress on a recent trip to Maui, proving that these versatile jackets go with everything.

Buy It! Omoone Oversized Denim Jacket, $38.96 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a no-fuss outfit to wear on repeat this spring and summer, overalls are it. Amazon's curated denim section includes this Levi's pair that shoppers are loving. Made of 100 percent cotton, the overalls are breathable and come in a baggy silhouette that gives your legs some room and makes moving around easy. The overalls have buttons at the waist to adjust the fit, and they have four pockets that are both stylish and functional.

Buy It! Levi's Utility Loose Overalls, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Denim is the year-round staple you can never have too much of. If you're looking to upgrade your denim this spring and summer, shop more denim jeans, shirts, jackets, and skirts from Amazon's denim edit below.

Buy It! Levi's Ultimate Western Shirt, $49.99 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Chouyatou Stretch Waist Denim A-Line Maxi Skirt, $28.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Dollhouse Denim Jacket, $39; amazon.com

Buy It! Blank NYC Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans, $44.27 (orig. $98); amazon.com

