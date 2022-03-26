Shop

Hiding in Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved Section Are Your Favorite New Shoes for Spring — Up to 60% Off

We found deals on best-selling sneakers, comfy sandals, and top brands
By Sanah Faroke March 26, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're going for a stroll, training for a race, or heading to your favorite brunch spot, the shoes on your feet have to be comfortable to get you from point A to point B. Bonus points if they're stylish. 

Now that it's time to break out sandals and casual sneakers again, you might notice that the ones in your closet are a little lackluster or way past their prime. So if you're on the hunt for something new for spring, get a little inspiration by seeing what other shoppers are loving on Amazon. Intrigued? Keep reading.

Amazon has a whole section filled with products that have at least a four-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews — the Customers' Most-Loved Storefront. If you want insights on what shoes are trending right now, this is the section to browse. We're talking top brands like Steve Madden, Adidas, Lucky Brand, Sperry and more. And get this: Many of them are on sale, including every pair on our list. Price below are up to 60 percent off. 

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Spring Shoes

If you're in the market for supportive sandals for everyday wear, consider this pair from Cushionaire that has flexible cork footbeds and suede insoles that mold to the curves of your foot. The shoes also have adjustable straps that you can customize to your liking and durable bottoms that provide a good amount of traction, preventing slips and falls. 

For an elevated option, go with these super cute Steve Madden wedge sandals. They also have a cork makeup and contoured footbeds for all-day wear. Plus, they have stretchy straps around the foot and ankle that'll provide ample stability as you walk. 

When it comes to close-toed shoes, you can't go wrong with the Superga sneakers that are loved by royals like the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The super comfy sneaker has a cushioned footbed, a breathable cotton exterior, and a textured bottom for traction. 

For workouts, check out these running shoes from New Balance. They have more than 33,000 five-star ratings and are loved by avid runners and nurses alike. What makes them ideal for activity is their responsive memory foam insoles that relieve pressure with each step. 

There are so many more shoes in the Amazon Customers' Most-Loved section just waiting to be discovered. Browse through our list below for some seriously stellar deals before heading to the storefront. Happy spring!  

