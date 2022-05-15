These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Dresses This Summer — and They Start at Just $19
With summer comes all the warm-weather activities you probably love: park adventures, rooftop brunches, and city sightseeing. And we're willing to bet every activity counts as a photo op, which is why dressing for the season with fun and fresh finds is the way to go. One fashion staple that will always be in style? A flowy dress.
Even if you already have several dresses in your closet, there's no reason why you shouldn't treat yourself to something new. Whether you want the latest trends or are simply looking for a closet refresh, knowing what other shoppers are obsessed with is an easy way to find something you'll covet. For good intel, browse through Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved hub, which is filled with popular items with four-star ratings and above.
Within the fashion section are fun styles you'll be seeing everywhere this summer, including floral cottagecore dresses, beach-ready midis, and even elevated wedding guest maxis. Trust us, these summer dresses are too cute not to shop. Bonus: Many of them are on sale.
Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Summer Dresses
- Anrabess Casual Sundress with Pockets, $29.74 (orig. $46.99)
- Shibever Floral Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress, $18.79 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Zesica Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $29.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Floerns Plunge Neck A-Line Dress, $34.99
- Exlura Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99)
- BerryGo Embroidered Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $46.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Btfbm Casual Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress, $40.99
- Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99
- Relipop Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.99
- PrettyGarden V-Neck Mini Sundress, $30.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Yathon A-Line Sundress with Pockets, $32.90
- Floerns Boho Floral Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99
- Nerlerolian Strappy Split Beach Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $32)
- Ecowish Halter Maxi Dress, $37.99
- PrettyGarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $48.99)
- Lillusory Tie Waist Tank Dress, $28.04 (orig. $32.99)
- Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $37.99
If a comfortable dress is on your shopping list, look no further than this maxi staple that has more than 4,800 five-star ratings and comes in 27 colors and prints. The long dress has a loose fit, a thigh-high slit, and a scooped neckline, making it ideal for relaxing at home or going to the beach.
Another casual option you have to check out is this wildly-popular T-shirt dress from Merokeety that's earned over 11,200 five-star ratings so far. The relaxed dress is made with a rayon and polyester blend fabric that feels comfy while you're wearing it and has a tie-waist belt that gives it structure and accentuates your waist. It even has pockets!
Want to get in on the cottagecore trend? Puff sleeves, ruffles, and pastel hues are a few features to look out for, and this lantern sleeve mini checks off all the boxes. The A-line dress from Exlura is designed with puffed long sleeves with a ruffle hem, a pretty pinched ruched bodice, and a two-tier skirt that plays up the ethereal style. Plus, the sleeves can be worn on or off your shoulders, making it a dress you can style two ways.
But those who are all about the maxis will love this embroidered option from BerryGo. It also has a peasant-like appearance but with a modern twist. The maxi dress features a pretty pattern, a slit that lets the breeze through on warm days, faux pearl buttons, and a ruffle hem that hits at your ankle.
And anyone shopping for wedding season — listen up! This halter neck maxi dress from Ecowish delivers a high-end look at a super affordable price. The flowy dress secures around your neck, shows off your shoulders, and cinches at your waist. Its billowing skirt also looks beautiful as you walk, so don't be surprised if you turn heads. This dress comes in solid, polka dot, and animal print options and is just $38.
Want to see what other dresses Amazon shoppers can't stop buying? Scroll through our list below for some of the most stylish options.
Buy It! Anrabess Casual Sundress with Pockets, $29.74 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shibever Floral Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress, $18.79 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Merokeety Striped T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $35.14 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $29.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Plunge Neck A-Line Dress, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Exlura Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! BerryGo Embroidered Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $46.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Btfbm Casual Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Relipop Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden V-Neck Mini Sundress, $30.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yathon A-Line Sundress with Pockets, $32.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Boho Floral Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Nerlerolian Strappy Split Beach Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $32); amazon.com
Buy It! Ecowish Halter Maxi Dress, $37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Ruffle Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lillusory Tie Waist Tank Dress, $28.04 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $37.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Everything from the Skincare Brand Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Love Is on Sale for Just a Little Bit Longer
- Amazon's Outlet Released New Deals on Breathable Cotton Sheets Sets — Starting at $18
- Any Home Can Feel Like a Beachfront Paradise with These Under-$100 Finds from Amazon's Coastal Storefront
- Deal Alert! This Best-Selling Fan with 68,000 Perfect Ratings Is Just $19 at Amazon