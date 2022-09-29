Lifestyle Fashion Out of All the Cozy Loungewear at Amazon, Shoppers Love These Sweats and Slippers the Most They’re all backed by thousands of five-star ratings By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. Photo: Amazon Pumpkin spice lattes are officially in season, which indicates that it's also time to break out your cozy loungewear and slippers to prepare for the cold weather ahead — or use this as an excuse to stock your closet. Over at Amazon, there are tons of fall fashion finds like shopper-approved sweats and slippers that people swear are the best on the market. Instead of sifting through thousands of options, we curated a list of affordable loungewear, including the popular Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers worn by celebrities like Cardi B and Selena Gomez. Keep scrolling to see 10 comfortable slippers and pajama sets that'll keep you warm all season long and cost $70 or less at Amazon. Slippers and Loungewear Sets Parlovable Cross Band Slippers in White, $18.56 with coupon (orig. $29.99) SheIn 2 Piece Sleeveless Lounge Set in Mocha Brown, $23.99 (orig. $26.99) Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit in White, $51.99 Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper in Soft Amethyst, $43.99–$69.99 (orig. $99.99) Ugg Cozy Chenille Sock in Cream, $19.95 Merokeety Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Blue, $20.25 (orig. $49.99) NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe in Steel Gray, $21.99 Wdirara Satin Pajama Set in Pink, $25.99 Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set in Light Gray White Star, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Donpapa Memory Foam Slip-On House Slippers, $14.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Online shopping can be scary for some, but Amazon now has a Try Before You Buy program that takes out the guesswork. Prime members can select up to six items that are part of the program and try them on for up to seven days without making a purchase. After you've decided what you like and don't like, you just send back what didn't work out and only pay for the items you keep. The program allows shoppers to feel good about their purchases without having to worry about returns and refunds. Most of the cozy finds on our list qualify for the program, including the two-piece sets and Ugg slippers. Plus, it's not too late to sign up for a membership since you can do so at anytime. We highly recommend considering it, especially with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale coming up on October 11 and 12. We found a two-piece loungewear set that's already 56 percent off and comes with drawstring shorts and a raw edge V-neck long-sleeve top. It's available in 24 colors and while it's significantly marked down, you might want to think about ordering more than one set. Each piece is made with thick, incredibly soft fabric and has a loose fit that one reviewer said is "beyond comfortable." Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Blue, $20.25 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com For the people who are always cold, this one's for you. The Fixmatti three-piece set comes with a tank top, cardigan, and pants that are made from what appears to be super-comfy fabric — and it's confirmed by one reviewer who described it as "unbelievably soft and comfortable." This loungeset is ideal for cozy nights at home, but is stylish enough to wear while running errands or hanging out with a friend. Amazon Buy It! Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit in White, $51.99; amazon.com Since fall has just begun and winter is still a few months away, now is the perfect time to stock up on loungewear for yourself or grab a few extras to give as gifts during the holidays. After all, you can never have too many pairs of pajamas or slippers, right? See More from PEOPLE Shopping PSA: Wireless Bras Are Up to 67% Off Ahead of Amazon's New Two-Day Deals Event This Popular Steam Cleaner That 'Blasts Through Years of Grime' Is a Must-See Amazon Deal Cameron Diaz Made a Crostini for 'Cozy Fall Nights' in This Ultra-Flattering Denim Style 