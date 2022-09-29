Out of All the Cozy Loungewear at Amazon, Shoppers Love These Sweats and Slippers the Most

Pumpkin spice lattes are officially in season, which indicates that it's also time to break out your cozy loungewear and slippers to prepare for the cold weather ahead — or use this as an excuse to stock your closet.

Over at Amazon, there are tons of fall fashion finds like shopper-approved sweats and slippers that people swear are the best on the market. Instead of sifting through thousands of options, we curated a list of affordable loungewear, including the popular Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers worn by celebrities like Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

Keep scrolling to see 10 comfortable slippers and pajama sets that'll keep you warm all season long and cost $70 or less at Amazon.

Slippers and Loungewear Sets

Online shopping can be scary for some, but Amazon now has a Try Before You Buy program that takes out the guesswork. Prime members can select up to six items that are part of the program and try them on for up to seven days without making a purchase. After you've decided what you like and don't like, you just send back what didn't work out and only pay for the items you keep. The program allows shoppers to feel good about their purchases without having to worry about returns and refunds.

Most of the cozy finds on our list qualify for the program, including the two-piece sets and Ugg slippers. Plus, it's not too late to sign up for a membership since you can do so at anytime. We highly recommend considering it, especially with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale coming up on October 11 and 12.

We found a two-piece loungewear set that's already 56 percent off and comes with drawstring shorts and a raw edge V-neck long-sleeve top. It's available in 24 colors and while it's significantly marked down, you might want to think about ordering more than one set. Each piece is made with thick, incredibly soft fabric and has a loose fit that one reviewer said is "beyond comfortable."

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Pajama Set in Blue, $20.25 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For the people who are always cold, this one's for you. The Fixmatti three-piece set comes with a tank top, cardigan, and pants that are made from what appears to be super-comfy fabric — and it's confirmed by one reviewer who described it as "unbelievably soft and comfortable." This loungeset is ideal for cozy nights at home, but is stylish enough to wear while running errands or hanging out with a friend.

Buy It! Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit in White, $51.99; amazon.com

Since fall has just begun and winter is still a few months away, now is the perfect time to stock up on loungewear for yourself or grab a few extras to give as gifts during the holidays. After all, you can never have too many pairs of pajamas or slippers, right?

Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper in Soft Amethyst, $43.99–$69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Parlovable Cross Band Slippers in White, $18.56 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! SheIn 2 Piece Sleeveless Lounge Set in Mocha Brown, $23.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Cozy Chenille Sock in Cream, $19.95; amazon.com

Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe in Steel Gray, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Wdirara Satin Pajama Set in Pink, $25.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set in Light Gray White Star, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Donpapa Memory Foam Slip On House Slippers, $14.44 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

