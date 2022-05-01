Credit: Amazon
Calling All Homebodies: This Hidden Amazon Section Is Full of Comfy Pieces for Lounging at Home

Prices start at $10
By Isabel Garcia May 01, 2022 07:00 AM
Listen up, fellow homebodies: If you're looking to refresh your home uniform, Amazon quietly launched a section that's packed with comfy clothes. And prices start at just $10. 

From stretchy joggers and oversized T-shirts to fuzzy slippers and soft robes, the site's new At-Home fashion curation features ultra-cozy pieces to lounge around the house in. Whether you're hopping on a Zoom call, doing an at-home workout, or binge-watching a TV show, you can take your pick from all kinds of athleisure to put together the ultimate casual outfit. Ahead, we pulled together standout picks — most of which are marked down right now.

12 Comfy Pieces to Shop from Amazon's At-Home Clothes Section

The section is overflowing with comfortable bottoms, including these customer-favorite fleece joggers that have more than 15,900 five-star ratings. They feature a pull-on design and a drawstring closure. According to reviewers, the "soft" and "flattering" joggers have a slim fit that's loose but not baggy or frumpy

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant in Oatmeal Heather, $10.80–$20.26 (orig. $21.90); amazon.com

For bottoms that work for lounging around and exercising, opt for these full-length leggings made of polyester and elastane. The stretchy material, which is also moisture-wicking, makes them easy to move in. They come in 12 colors, some of which include green, orange, blue, yellow, and pink.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Active Sculpt Mid Rise Full-Length Legging in Light Green, $9.30–$23.90 (orig. $23.90); amazon.com

As for tops, you can't go wrong with a cute oversized T-shirt, like the Soly Hux Casual T-Shirt with graphic print. Shoppers love that the "super soft" top doesn't cling to them, dubbing it the "perfect oversized shirt." Stepping out to run errands? Pair it with leggings or bike shorts for a casual look that will easily take you from the couch to the grocery store. 

The section also has indoor footwear to provide extra support and comfort at home. Pamper your feet with these fuzzy cross-band slippers that feature faux fur. Customers love that the "luxuriously soft" slippers have an anti-slip outsole that can hold up outside, too. 

Check out more of our favorite comfortable pieces below before browsing the At-Home fashion curation at Amazon.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Women's Oversized Casual T-Shirt in Khaki, $18.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ehoomely Women's Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers in Light Pink, $11.89 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Goodthreads Women's Long Ruffle Sleepwear and Shorts Set in Blue, $31.04–$38.10 (orig. $34.90–$38.10); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Women's Slub Jersey Hoodie in Navy, $13.29 (orig. $13.29–$28); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bandier Women's Wsly Ecosoft Classic Pocket Jogger in Earthy Pink Ombre, $23.02–$128 (orig. $128); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wildfox Women's Deep V-Neck Baggy Beach Sweatshirt in Wedgewood, $40.47–$46.84 (orig. $88); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Grace Supersoft Stretch Rib Cuff Jogger in Dusty Purple, $39.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Oversized Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt in Charcoal Heather, $10.56–$32.80 (orig. $29.90–$32.80); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe in Gray, $98.95–$100 (orig. $127); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Clpp'li Women's Slip On Faux Fur Slippers in Pink, $19.99–$20.49; amazon.com

