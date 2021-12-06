Shoppers Are Calling This Trench Coat Their 'Favorite Amazon Purchase Yet'
Fellow winter deniers, it's time to face the facts: Cold weather is here, and it's here to stay. While the dip in temperature means you can once again break out some of your favorite winter fashion staples to help brave the cold (hello, cozy sweaters and all things velvet!), finding a stylish coat to complete an outfit without sacrificing warmth can seem like an impossible task. That's why when we came across an option that's not only warm and affordable, but looks like it came straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, we had no choice but to share it with the world.
The Chouyatou Mid-Long Wool Coat is the trench coat with over 2,800 perfect five-star ratings that shoppers are calling their "favorite Amazon purchase yet." The coat is made of a "very warm" wool and polyester blend, and features a notched lapel, front buttons, and two pockets to hold your belongings and keep your hands warm from the cold. The coat comes in seven solid colors (like camel, cherry red, and army green) and five plaid patterns, and at just $59, many shoppers say the mid-length coat looks "much more expensive than it actually is."
"I am in awe of this beautiful coat," one shopper wrote. "It far [exceeded] my expectations which [were] pretty high. I ordered the size XXL and I still have room to wear a turtleneck sweater or just a thick sweater if I choose. Please buy this coat if you're searching for a gorgeous winter coat. I purchased two (black and wine) and I will order it again in other colors… I honestly would give 10 stars if I could."
Shoppers say the versatile coat works well in a wide variety of temperatures (from brutal Michigan winters to mild San Diego climates), and that the classic silhouette makes styling opportunities virtually endless. Whether throwing the coat over leggings and a T-shirt to elevate your daily errands look, or pairing it with a dress, sheer tights, and booties for a night out on the town, the Chouyatou coat will add an extra "upscale" looking layer of warmth to any outfit you craft this winter.
"I had been looking for a longer coat for some time now, particularly with the crazy cold weather that we've been experiencing," one shopper wrote. "I ordered this one on a whim solely because it was the best price I had seen and figured if I didn't like it, I'd return and start looking again. I was amazed! Not to mention the compliments I've received. It's beautifully lined, the material is thick and so warm. It's exactly as pictured!"
If you've been searching for a fashionable coat to incorporate into your winter wardrobe this year, take this as your sign to head to Amazon and add the Chouyatou Mid-Long Wool Coat that even picky shoppers can't help but recommend to your cart now.
