Shoppers Are Calling This Trench Coat Their 'Favorite Amazon Purchase Yet'

Fellow winter deniers, it's time to face the facts: Cold weather is here, and it's here to stay. While the dip in temperature means you can once again break out some of your favorite winter fashion staples to help brave the cold (hello, cozy sweaters and all things velvet!), finding a stylish coat to complete an outfit without sacrificing warmth can seem like an impossible task. That's why when we came across an option that's not only warm and affordable, but looks like it came straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, we had no choice but to share it with the world.