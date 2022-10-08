We have officially made it to sweater season — and specifically, it's time to break out those cozy cardigans if you haven't already.

Cardigans are extremely versatile, as they're easy to throw on for a layered look suitable for fall temperatures and can be worn with a variety of outfits both, casual and formal. Whether you're headed to the local coffee shop to grab your favorite pumpkin spice latte or out to brunch with your friends, a cardigan is always a reliable go-to that every wardrobe needs.

And leave it to Amazon to be home to tons of cardigans to choose from, including open-front, button-down, long, and cropped cardigans, available in classic neutrals, vibrant colors, and fun prints. We rounded up cardigans you'll want to add to your virtual cart ASAP, and they're all less than $35.

Cardigans Under $35 at Amazon

If you're in the market for an oversized cardigan for a truly cozy feel, you'll want to check out this Merokeety option. Made from polyester, rayon, and spandex and available in 20 colors, this "very comfortable, stylish, and lightweight" waffle-knit cardigan is stretchy and loose in all of the right places.

In addition to the dolman sleeves, the cardigan rests just below the knee for a more full-coverage look that works with a dress just as well as it pairs with leggings and slippers. One five-star reviewer called the now-$33 sweater "the perfect cardigan" and said they received "at least five compliments" during their first wear.

Looking for more of a bold print? You may want to opt for this open-front cardigan that you can snap up in a variety of patterns including leopard print, stripes, stars, and camouflage. Made from polyester and spandex, the lightweight cardigan with more than 7,000 perfect ratings is "an excellent layering piece" that also washes well and doesn't stretch out, according to a shopper.

Plus, it even has pockets that can comfortably fit a phone, keys, and any other small item you want on hand on the days you don't feel like carrying a bag. And as a five-star reviewer described, it's "great for dressing up with heels and slacks or casual with jeans and a tee."

Perhaps a shorter-length cardigan is more of your style. There is a button-down cardigan that hits right below the hips that features a classic silhouette with slim sleeves and a crewneck top, so you can easily wear it either fully buttoned up or open with a shirt underneath. It's made from a soft, breathable material and is available in sizes S-3XL in an array of colors including light blue, green, and pink. Right now, it's on sale for just $20, go ahead and order a few, since as one enthused reviewer shared, "This sweater is soft as a kitten, light as a feather, fits like a glove, and feels like a warm hug!"

And if your closet is missing a cardigan that is a bit more cropped, Amazon's best-selling shrug-style cardigan with three-quarter sleeves is on sale for a whopping 58 percent off, bringing its price to just $25. Shoppers say the "flattering" sweater pairs particularly well with dresses and with 20 different color choices, it's no wonder customers are ordering more than one.

No matter which cardigan(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a look so "comfy and cute" that you'll want to practically live in it all season.

