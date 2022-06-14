Amazon Just Made It Easy to Find Breezy Blouses You'll Constantly Reach for This Summer
Summer humidity is no joke, but that doesn't mean you need to just stick to basic tees and tanks. There are plenty of pretty blouses to choose from that are lightweight enough to allow your skin to breathe, still flattering, and, dare we say, rather chic.
If you're already sweating at the thought of wearing a blouse this summer, Amazon is here to help, as there are tons of breezy and stylish blouse options. Shoppers have even called these seasonal must-haves the "perfect" tops to pair with, well, anything in your summer wardrobe, whether you're looking to wear linen pants, casual jeans, or a skirt. Some blouses, like the Evelyn Cropped Square Neck Bubble Top from Amazon's in-house brand The Drop, even make great beach cover-ups when tossed over swimsuits with jean shorts. We love a streamlined summer staple!
Ready to upgrade your summer closet? We sifted through Amazon's breezy blouses offerings to find the options worth adding to your cart. And prices start at just $13, so you really can't beat that.
Breezy Summer Blouses at Amazon
- BCBG Max Azria Floral Print Cami, $13.14
- Romwe Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Casual Blouse, $22.99
- Milumia Mockneck Puff Sleeve Blouse, $23.99
- Allegra K Crewneck Short Sleeve Top, $26.99
- BB Dakota Flutter and Flirt Top, $29.50–$59
- Allegra K Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Layered Blouse, $28.99
- Minkpink Irwin Top, $69.30
- The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square Neck Bubble Top, $39.90
Puffy short sleeves are definitely trending this summer, as they're one detail that easily enhances any outfit to warm weather-ready, especially when paired with white jeans. Shoppers are particularly loving this "adorable and versatile" ruffle puff short-sleeve blouse that has more than 2,000 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer shared that they "received so many compliments on this one," highlighting that the blouse is "cute for going out and for work."
Another standout is the Milumia Mockneck Puff Sleeve Blouse, which is made of breezy polyester and available in eight colors and patterns. One shopper called the high mockneck blouse the "perfect top," adding that it is "flowy, but true to size," and while it's "not form-fitting… [it's] still very cute."
If you're a fan of shirts with looser, shorter sleeves, consider this chiffon ruffle sleeve blouse. The square neck adds a sophisticated touch, allowing you to dress up this summer blouse with dangly earrings or layered necklaces. And its fabric is a major plus, according to shoppers. "The material is lovely and lightweight, and the print is beautiful," a five-star reviewer wrote.
So, before you start mentally packing outfits for any of your upcoming trips or head out to happy hours, make sure your closet is filled with any of these breezy blouses that are perfect additions to your summer wardrobe. And because they start at just $13, go ahead and grab a few.
Buy It! BCBG Max Azria Floral Print Cami, $13.14; amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Casual Blouse, $22.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Milumia Mockneck Puff Sleeve Blouse, $23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Allegra K Crewneck Short Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BB Dakota Flutter and Flirt Top, $29.50–$59; amazon.com
Buy It! Allegra K Chiffon Ruffle Sleeve Layered Blouse, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Minkpink Irwin Top, $69.30; amazon.com
Buy It! The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square Neck Bubble Top, $39.90; amazon.com
- The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and I Wear for Workouts Are on Sale at Amazon Now
- Amazon Shoppers Love How This Steam Mop Makes Floor Stains 'Disappear,' and It's Under $70 with a Coupon
- This 'Super Flattering' Tennis Skirt Is One of Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Finds — and It's on Sale for $24
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has 'Better Features' Than a Dyson, and It's Just $130