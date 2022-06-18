Amazon Has a New Section of Breezy Dresses Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and Prices Start at $26
With summer temperatures hitting record highs this week, there's no better time to invest in lightweight and breezy dresses that deliver on comfort and style. Relaxed dresses are perfect for sweat-inducing temperatures since they're usually made with lightweight materials that won't cling to your skin, allowing air to filter through. If your closet is in desperate need of cute flowy dresses, Amazon is brimming with stylish options you'll want to wear all season long.
Whether you're looking for casual picks to wear on errand runs or elevated options for a wedding, Amazon has you covered. The retailer has an entire section of breezy dresses hiding within the Amazon Fashion hub, and prices start at $26. You'll find popular styles like midi and maxis, as well as wrap picks and off-the-shoulder numbers. Plus, many come in fun patterns, including floral, gingham, and polka dots.
Breezy Dresses at Amazon
- Angashion Short Sleeve Wrap Ruffle Midi Dress, $29.74 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Grecerelle Summer Floral Maxi Dress, $40.99
- Kirundo Summer Casual Ruffle Midi Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Anrabess One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Naggoo Wrap Polka Dot Mini Dress, $32.98
- Floerns Off-Shoulder Long A-Line Dress, $39.99
- Byinns Sweetheart Neckline Puff Short Sleeve Mini Dress, $34.99 (orig. $45.89)
- Roylamp Casual Bell Sleeve Midi Dress, $32.99
- Dokuritu Beach Crochet Maxi Dress, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $41.99)
Finding an easygoing dress to wear while working from home or on a brunch date can be tough. But you don't have to go far to find one — this popular midi dress is on sale for just $33 in select styles. The airy dress has a loose bell-sleeve design and buttons that run down the front (allowing you to undo a few for even more breathability). It also has a flattering A-line skirt that cinches at the waist, and comes in 13 colors and prints.
Another relaxed option is this Bohemian-style sundress that comes in several colors and has earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings so far. It has spaghetti straps, a nice V-neckline, and an elastic waist that provides stretch while also showing off your figure.
And with wedding season in full swing, you're going to want a cute dress that won't make you sweat profusely. For garden or beach weddings, opting for a slightly casual or cocktail dress is totally appropriate, especially when they look as good as this wrap midi dress from Angashion. It's designed with dainty ruffle sleeves, a removable belt, and ruffles on the hem. Shoppers also confirm that the top has a clip, in case you don't want to show too much cleavage.
However, if you need a dress that can go from day to night, consider this elegant maxi dress that's going for only $42. The bodice features beautiful crochet stitching and even has a little peep hole detail right under the band that's stylish and provides more airflow. The spaghetti strap pick has a three-tiered design that moves nicely as you walk and comes in 18 solid colors, including brick red, mustard, and mint.
There are so many other options just waiting to be discovered — browse the list below for some of the best flowy dresses at an affordable price. Then check out Amazon's breezy dress section for more picks!
