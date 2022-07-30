Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20

Want to hop on the one-shoulder trend? Check out the Anrabess Boho Tiered Maxi Dress, which has a ruched bodice and a tiered skirt that flows out for a cute and comfortable fit. Made of rayon, the dress is airy and lightweight. Plus, it comes in 30 colors and designs, including striped, floral, and gingham. Reviewers rave that the "flattering" dress gets them "so many compliments." They also say it's so "versatile" that it "can easily be dressed up or down."