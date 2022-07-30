Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
If you're in the market for all-in-one outfits to wear during high temperature days, Amazon just launched a section that's packed with light and airy dresses.
The site's new breezy dress page is overflowing with so many cute styles for summer. Whether you're heading to the beach, taking a vacation, or going to brunch, there are plenty of mini, midi, and maxi dresses for all kinds of outings. And there are even options for formal occasions, like weddings, bridal showers, and parties.
To help you get started, we rounded up some of our favorite picks — and prices start at $20.
Shop Breezy Summer Dresses at Amazon:
- Zesica Summer Boho A-Line Maxi Dress, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $43.99)
- Anrabess Boho One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ecowish Formal Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.98 (orig. $55.99)
- Naggoo Summer Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress with Belt, $26.38 with coupon (orig. $32.98)
- Wolddress Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets, $19.49–$23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $26.90
- Angashion Ruffle Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Floerns Boho Floral Off Shoulder Split Maxi Dress, $40.99
- Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Sundress with Pockets, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Byinns Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.89)
If you're looking for a flowy style, you can't go wrong with tiered dresses, and we're eyeing the Zessica Boho A-Line Maxi Dress while it's on sale. Available in 26 colors, it has a stretchy shirred bodice, adjustable tie-up straps, and a low ruffle tier. The lightweight number is made of 100 percent viscose, so it's great for hot days. Customers love that the fabric is breathable, and one person said: "The fit is so cute, and the dress is super comfortable and perfect for the summer heat."
Buy It! Zesica Summer Boho A-Line Maxi Dress, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com
Want to hop on the one-shoulder trend? Check out the Anrabess Boho Tiered Maxi Dress, which has a ruched bodice and a tiered skirt that flows out for a cute and comfortable fit. Made of rayon, the dress is airy and lightweight. Plus, it comes in 30 colors and designs, including striped, floral, and gingham. Reviewers rave that the "flattering" dress gets them "so many compliments." They also say it's so "versatile" that it "can easily be dressed up or down."
Buy It! Anrabess Boho One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Another great option for formal occasions is the Ecowish Formal Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, which is up to 29 percent off right now. The A-line dress has ruffle cap sleeves, an eyelet design, and a flowy skirt. It has racked up more than 4,000 perfect ratings from customers who call it "classy" and "comfortable."
Buy It! Ecowish Formal Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
For super hot days, you may want to opt for this cute belted mini wrap dress that has more than 7,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers rave that the "lightweight" dress "keeps you cool" thanks to its short length and flutter sleeves. You can take your pick from 30 colors, including vibrant hues and classic neutrals. It also comes in pretty polka dot and floral patterns.
Keep scrolling to shop more breezy dresses for summer, then head to Amazon to add them to your cart.
Buy It! Naggoo Summer Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress with Belt, $26.38 with coupon (orig. $32.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Wolddress Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets, $19.49–$23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $26.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Angashion Ruffle Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Boho Floral Off Shoulder Split Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Cutout Tiered Maxi Sundress with Pockets, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Byinns Puff Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress, $35.99 (orig. $45.89); amazon.com
