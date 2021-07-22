Amazon Just Put Its Cutest Bathing Suits on Sale—and They're Under $35

This ruched one-piece supports your growing bump while bringing a stylish touch with its ruffled v-neckline. It comes in eight colors and is available in sizes small to extra-large. "I am 20 weeks pregnant currently but by the time I go on vacation I'll be about 24 to 25 weeks and feel as if I have plenty of room to grow as this is stretchy," one shopper shared. "I notoriously hate myself in one-pieces as I am 'hippy' and I feel they draw attention to my self-conscious areas but this suit makes me feel comfortable and is flattering."