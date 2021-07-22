Amazon Just Put Its Cutest Bathing Suits on Sale—and They're Under $35
Contemplating buying a new swimsuit? Well consider Amazon's latest swim deals a sign to add those cute bathing suits to your cart. Right now, the online retailer has plenty of discounted swim styles available, helping shoppers score up to 60 percent off tons of top-rated bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis, and more. And the best part is, they're all priced under $35.
Regardless of your swimwear preferences, we're sure that you'll find something that complements your signature style. Amazon has everything from trendy high-cut bikinis to athletic one-pieces. There are even maternity options as well. Not only are these affordable Amazon swim finds cute, but they're also available in a variety of colors and sizes. And if you have an Amazon Prime membership, they'll be shipped to your doorstep in less than two days.
Below, explore the best Amazon bathing suits that you can get for under $35 today.
This best-selling bikini comes in 27 different colors and prints and is a favorite among shoppers for its curve-accentuating fit. "I cannot say enough good things about this suit," one reviewer wrote. "Ordered a medium and it fit like a glove. I plan on buying more colors."
Add flair to your swimwear collection with this stylish two-piece, which features chic ruffling and crisscross detailing. Shoppers loved how supportive the bustier-style top and high-waisted bottoms were. "This bathing suit gives me life," raved one customer. "I always have such a hard time finding a suit that works for every part of my body: large bust, small waist, large hips. But I have to say this fits extremely well."
The Tempt Me Plunge Monokini is equal parts flattering and sexy with its plunging neckline, crisscross back, and mesh detailing. Choose between 29 summer-ready colors. "I dread bathing suit shopping, but this one has reinstalled my faith in finding a good fitting, and attractive, bathing suit," one reviewer praised. "I wear a 12 or 14, am curvy, and the large fits like a glove, without any of the rear end pinching that usually happens with full piece suits. This one is a winner!"
Thanks to its reversible design and vast assortment of colors, this bandeau bikini is versatile enough to suit any swimwear wardrobe. Amazon shoppers were ″pleasantly surprised″ by its quality material and flattering fit. Did we mention that it's currently 60 percent off?
This ruched one-piece supports your growing bump while bringing a stylish touch with its ruffled v-neckline. It comes in eight colors and is available in sizes small to extra-large. "I am 20 weeks pregnant currently but by the time I go on vacation I'll be about 24 to 25 weeks and feel as if I have plenty of room to grow as this is stretchy," one shopper shared. "I notoriously hate myself in one-pieces as I am 'hippy' and I feel they draw attention to my self-conscious areas but this suit makes me feel comfortable and is flattering."
A favorite for its sexy ruching and lace-up side cut-outs, this one-piece is two bathing suits in one thanks to its removable straps. "This swimsuit is sexy in all the right places," one customer said of the swimsuit. "It fits well and makes me feel confident."
Perfect for breaking a sweat on the beach or swimming laps, this athletic swimsuit offers optimal coverage and support during every move without any restriction. "We have swam several times now doing laps at our local pool and never have to tug or make adjustments to the suit while swimming," explained one reviewer. "It is designed well, straps don't cut into my shoulders and I'm not having to repeatedly remove a wedgie. It's also much easier to get on and off-most suits require a contortionist act."
On-trend with its criss-cross top, this bikini achieves the perfect combination of sexy and supportive, which is courtesy of its adjustable straps and high-waisted ruched bottoms. It comes in 36 colors and prints and is available in sizes small and extra-large. "This was a clear win," one customer wrote. "Also holds in place for some real climbing around stuff. No nip-slip at all."
