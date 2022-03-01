Shop

Amazon's Newest In-House Brand Has Eco-Friendly Fashion, Home, and Beauty Essentials for as Little as $6

Shop sustainably made bed sheets, body lotions, denim, and more
By Amy Schulman March 01, 2022 06:00 AM
If you're looking to develop more sustainable practices in your everyday life — but aren't exactly sure where to start — Amazon's got you covered. Amazon just launched Amazon Aware, a line of eco-friendly everyday essentials that allows shoppers to easily discover sustainable products. Here, you'll find everything from home, beauty, and fashion products, all of which tout carbon-neutral certifications and are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. 

Shoppers are able to sort through a range of products, from sheet sets and fluffy towels to moisturizing lotion and cozy leggings, all of which are designed to be long-lasting, high-performing, and have accessible prices. In fact, prices are as low as $6 and no higher than $75, so you can feel good about your purchases without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to check out our picks from the collection, or you can head straight to Amazon and shop from there.

Those looking to add some clothing to their wardrobe should consider these basic leggings, crafted out of a mix of viscose, nylon, and elastane. The soft double-knit fabric makes for a pair of leggings that are not only comfortable to wear around the house but also perfect for a sweaty workout. Shoppers can also snag this cozy fleece hoodie which comes in several neutral colors, including green and navy, along with this sleepwear tank that's lightweight enough for even the hottest of sleepers. Every single fashion item is crafted with the intention of reducing its impact on the environment. 

Those searching for household essentials shouldn't overlook these $6 reusable cleaning cloths, which only require water or liquid cleaners to wipe down surfaces. When you're done scrubbing, just toss them in the washing machine and use them again. All of the household paper products are made from 100 percent recycled paper and lack any added dyes. You can also grab a pack of ribbed bath towels and a set of bedsheets, both priced at $55 each, which are available in various colors and sizes.

Head to Amazon Aware to check out the rest of the launch, which includes more dresses, T-shirts, paper goods, bedding, and everyday basics.

