The $30 Quarter-Zip Amazon Shoppers Refuse to Take Off

Flattering and comfortable fall finds are reasons why the season’s clothes are some of the most beloved. You just can’t get that same cozy sweater comfort from a summery tank top, you know? Same goes for versatility. For instance, when you’re in something like a quarter-zip sweater, you can wear it practically anywhere and be dressed for the occasion. There aren’t limitations when the item acts as a top, top layer, or loungewear.
The AlvaQ pullover, which is clearly a favorite among the 3,000+ Amazon shoppers who have reviewed it, is the perfect top to wear to sporting events, as it’s casual and comfortable. It can also be worn just as easily to dinner or drinks. You could even bring it to work and keep it near your desk for chilly days in the office.
It’s a good thing the quarter-zip is so versatile, given that shoppers love it so much they practically never take it off.
“This is a great sweatshirt for running around in and spending casual nights at home,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have it in 3 designs now and like all of them, it’s a go to in my closet now.”
Unlike other sweatshirts that might fit snugly around the midriff, reviewers say this pullover flows loosely enough to move around in without it bunching up. They also say that it’s not tight around the upper arms or chest region, which is often the case for large-busted women. Additionally, the cut makes it easy to pair with casual jeans, leggings, or any other bottoms you’ve got, so you won’t have to scrounge around in the closet to put an outfit together.
It’s such a staple in shoppers’ wardrobes that they continue to buy the style in different patterns — an easy thing to do when there are 23 options. You can snag neutral classics like gray or venture out and scoop up an Aztec print or even an on-trend tie-dye pattern.
“I bought one like this in the black and loved it so much that I bought one in [another] color,” wrote one happy customer. “Since the tops are multi colored, you can wear this top with a variety of pants or casual skirts.”
For work, home, or out and about, this is a fall staple that, if you’re anything like the thousands of happy reviewers, you won’t want to take off. And why would you when it’s this cute? Shop the adorable pullover below.
