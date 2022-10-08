Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece."

The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding it to their carts these days. It recently made an appearance on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which highlights the products customers are gravitating toward.

Made from a cotton-acrylic blend, the crew neck sweater is soft and cozy. It features a classic crochet-like design and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. The sweater has ruffle cuffs and lacy-looking sleeves that reviewers say are "sweet touches."

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater in Gray, $36 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes XS to XXL, the "very comfortable" crochet sweater can be dressed up with a pair of jeans and boots or down with a pair of leggings and slippers. It's available in 24 colors, including neutrals like brown and apricot and more vibrant options like yellow and cyan.

But the best part is that it's just $40, and you can even save a few bucks right now by applying the Amazon coupon on the product page. (Prices may vary by color and size.)

Reviewers have nothing but praise for this fall transition piece. One Amazon shopper said they "never got more compliments" than they did while wearing this crochet sweater. Another five-star reviewer said the crew neck sweater is "great for work and a night out." However, many reviewers, including this one, said they like to wear a camisole under it for full coverage.

Right now, you can score the AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater for just $36, so you may want to take shoppers' advice and add a few colors to your cart. Keep scrolling to see more sweaters!

