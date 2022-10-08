The 'Sweet Touches' on This $36 Crochet Sweater Have Made It Popular with Amazon Shoppers

They say it’s “great for work and a night out”

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 8, 2022 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AlvaQ Lace Sweater
Photo: Amazon

Fall is upon us, and you know what that means — pumpkin spice lattes, vibrant autumn leaves, and swapping out your summer wardrobe for fall favorites like cozy cardigans and warm boots. If you're in the market for new clothes, Amazon shoppers have found one particular sweater that they are calling "a must-have summer to fall transition piece."

The AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater has garnered more than 2,100 five-star ratings — and shoppers can't stop adding it to their carts these days. It recently made an appearance on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which highlights the products customers are gravitating toward.

Made from a cotton-acrylic blend, the crew neck sweater is soft and cozy. It features a classic crochet-like design and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. The sweater has ruffle cuffs and lacy-looking sleeves that reviewers say are "sweet touches."

AlvaQ Lace Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater in Gray, $36 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes XS to XXL, the "very comfortable" crochet sweater can be dressed up with a pair of jeans and boots or down with a pair of leggings and slippers. It's available in 24 colors, including neutrals like brown and apricot and more vibrant options like yellow and cyan.

But the best part is that it's just $40, and you can even save a few bucks right now by applying the Amazon coupon on the product page. (Prices may vary by color and size.)

Reviewers have nothing but praise for this fall transition piece. One Amazon shopper said they "never got more compliments" than they did while wearing this crochet sweater. Another five-star reviewer said the crew neck sweater is "great for work and a night out." However, many reviewers, including this one, said they like to wear a camisole under it for full coverage.

Right now, you can score the AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater for just $36, so you may want to take shoppers' advice and add a few colors to your cart. Keep scrolling to see more sweaters!

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

AlvaQ Lace Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater in White, $36 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

AlvaQ Lace Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater in Beige, $36 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

AlvaQ Lace Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crew Neck Sweater in Red, $36 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
Time to Embrace Sweater Weather with These Cute and Cozy Styles That Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Early Outlet Dress Store Deals Roundup Tout
13 Deals on Fall Dresses Under $40 We Found Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Today
Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Fall and Winter Boots from Sorel, Hunter, and More Celeb-Worn Brands Are Hiding at This Flash Sale
Early Customer-Loved Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving Prior to the Prime Early Access Sale? These 17 On-Sale Fall Fashion Finds
Cardigan Sweater Roundup Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Perfect' Cardigans for Fall — and They're All Under $35
Early Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet
Half-zips at Amazon
10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon — Starting at $21
Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
Loungewear and Slippers Under $55
Out of All the Cozy Loungewear at Amazon, Shoppers Love These Sweats and Slippers the Most
Anrabess sweater
Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale
Preppy Fall Sweater Roundup
Preppy Fashion Is a Quintessential Fall Trend — and Amazon Has Tons of 'Soft and Super Warm' Sweaters to Get the Look
Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Fall Mini Dresses Under $40 Tout
If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket
Shoppers Say This Plaid Shacket Can 'Magically Tie Together' Most Outfits, and It's Under $50
UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Flutter Crew Neck Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This $24 Flowy Dress to Their Carts This Week