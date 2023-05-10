This Adjustable Swim Skirt with Built-in Briefs Comes in 14 Colors, and It's on Double Sale at Amazon

Reviewers call it "flattering" and "comfortable"

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

A trip to the beach often involves carrying a bunch of accessories, such as towels, sunscreen, and cover-ups. Streamlining your load helps make the day more enjoyable so you can focus on relaxing and enjoying the sunshine — especially when you can wear your swimwear right to happy hour.

TheALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt is designed to make your beach day as comfortable and as chic as possible, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $23. With a flattering silhouette and quick-drying fabric, the versatile skirt can be worn from the ocean to the pool deck.

The skirt is made with a blend of nylon and spandex fabric that's breathable and stretchy, moving with you as you swim, walk, and move about your day. It also stays opaque even when it gets wet, so you don't have to worry about lines showing through.

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in Pale Aqua, $22.80 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Speaking of lines, the ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt does a great job of covering them since it comes with built-in briefs that provide extra coverage and prevent the skirt from riding up. And if you're looking to create some flexibility (and show off a hint of skin), the skirt has a side slit with adjustable drawstrings, so you can customize how short you want it.

With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the popular swim skirt is loved by shoppers for its fit, versatility, and stylish design. "I am four months pregnant and was trying to find something that had good coverage as I become a mom but was also comfortable and flattering. This is it," one reviewer said.

"I get so many compliments," added another person, who said it has "great coverage."

"I bought this for a float trip. It was perfect," a third shopper wrote. "I was comfortable in it and didn't need to worry about putting on shorts when we finished."

Right now, you can get the ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt on double sale in 14 colors, ranging from classics like black and white to more vibrant hues such as pink and blue. If you plan to hit the beach or pool this summer, let this popular swim skirt be the number one item on your packing list. Shop more discounted colors below.

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in Black, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in Army Green, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in Hot Pink, $25.27 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in Navy, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt
Amazon

Buy It! ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt in White, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver
These Rubbermaid Food Containers Keep Produce 'Fresh and Crunchy for Weeks' — and a Set Is on Sale for $23
Antoni Porowski Etsy Shop
Antoni Porowski's Wedding Registry Just Launched at Etsy — and It Avoids Anything 'Cookie-Cutter'
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Related Articles
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Tout
This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35
Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Prices Start at $40
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag Tout
Kate Middleton Carried Her Go-To Top-Handle Bag Style in a Fresh Shade That's Perfect for Summer
Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse Tout
This New Amazon Blouse with Puff Sleeves Is 'the Sweetest and Cutest Top,' According to Shoppers — and It's Under $30
amzf dress tout
This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today
Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon
Lululemon Roundup TOUT
The 10 Best Deals Hiding in Lululemon's Sale Section Right Now Are All Under $100
Seasonal Mini Dresses Tout
10 Flattering Mini Dresses for Work, Parties, and Beach Days — All Under $50 at Amazon
Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree
Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off
Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA
Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon