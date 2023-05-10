This Adjustable Swim Skirt with Built-in Briefs Comes in 14 Colors, and It's on Double Sale at Amazon

A trip to the beach often involves carrying a bunch of accessories, such as towels, sunscreen, and cover-ups. Streamlining your load helps make the day more enjoyable so you can focus on relaxing and enjoying the sunshine — especially when you can wear your swimwear right to happy hour.

TheALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt is designed to make your beach day as comfortable and as chic as possible, and it's currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $23. With a flattering silhouette and quick-drying fabric, the versatile skirt can be worn from the ocean to the pool deck.

The skirt is made with a blend of nylon and spandex fabric that's breathable and stretchy, moving with you as you swim, walk, and move about your day. It also stays opaque even when it gets wet, so you don't have to worry about lines showing through.

Speaking of lines, the ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt does a great job of covering them since it comes with built-in briefs that provide extra coverage and prevent the skirt from riding up. And if you're looking to create some flexibility (and show off a hint of skin), the skirt has a side slit with adjustable drawstrings, so you can customize how short you want it.

With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the popular swim skirt is loved by shoppers for its fit, versatility, and stylish design. "I am four months pregnant and was trying to find something that had good coverage as I become a mom but was also comfortable and flattering. This is it," one reviewer said.

"I get so many compliments," added another person, who said it has "great coverage."

"I bought this for a float trip. It was perfect," a third shopper wrote. "I was comfortable in it and didn't need to worry about putting on shorts when we finished."

Right now, you can get the ALove High-Waisted Swim Skirt on double sale in 14 colors, ranging from classics like black and white to more vibrant hues such as pink and blue. If you plan to hit the beach or pool this summer, let this popular swim skirt be the number one item on your packing list. Shop more discounted colors below.

