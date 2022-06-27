Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' Swim Skort, and It's Just $26
More often than not, warm beach days turn into cozy sunset happy hours, and having a cover-up to toss over your swimsuit is an easy way to ensure that you're always ready to transition from day to night. But what if you could make your summer wardrobe more straightforward — meaning you have pieces that you can wear straight from the pool to dinner?
Amazon shoppers have found the ALove High-Waisted Swim Skort and are raving about how "flattering" and "comfortable" this versatile swim skort is. The secret lies in its breathable, cooling fabric that's made of stretchy spandex and nylon blend that dries quickly and remains opaque even when wet. So it makes sense why reviewers have worn the bottoms to the beach, out shopping, and even to backyard barbecues.
The swim skort features a high-waisted design, while the long fabric provides excellent coverage of the thighs and glutes. It has an adjustable drawstring along the leg so you can alter it to the height that feels comfortable for you. And the fit? Ultra-flattering, shoppers say.
Plus, the skort is available in 12 colors and prints, including classics like black, gray, white, and even navy polka dot. Shoppers are so impressed with the easy-to-match skort, that they're buying multiple pairs. And coming in at $26, it's easy to see why.
"This bottom fits perfectly," one reviewer wrote. Another explained that the skort is the "perfect length" thanks to the adjustable drawstring. "It [has] a nice high waist, no rolling," they added. Moms, in particular, are fans of how "flattering" the skort is, too.
While some swim skorts bubble up when you dip in the water, many shoppers say these stay in place. "It has a nice shape and falls nicely like a little skirt, but not so much fullness that it floats up when in the water," a five-star reviewer shared.
If you're looking to add the missing piece to your summer wardrobe, add the high-waisted swim skort to your cart now.
