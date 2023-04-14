This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22

“The pockets are the icing on the cake!”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Dress w/ pockets
Photo: People / Marcus Millan

Now that spring is in full swing, and the cold weather is coming to an end (in most parts of the country) it's time to trade in those bulky layers for something a little more breezy and fabulous. Cue spring dresses!

If you're looking to add new dresses to your wardrobe as we transition into warmer temps, snag the Aloodor V-Neck Dress that has been winning over shoppers with its stylish design. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which gives it a flowy silhouette, and falls right above the knee for most shoppers.

Not only is the T-shirt dress designed with puff sleeves, but it also has sweet elegant ruffle details along the cuffs for added flair and comes with two side pockets (except in the ombré options). These details make it a fantastic option for everything from casual outings to vacations, formal events, and even the office. Wear it with a pair of heels to work, or comfy sneakers or strappy sandals for a casual look. While prices vary depending on the color you choose, you can score the dress for as little as $22 right now.

Aloodor Women's Casual Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Green, $21.58 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

It comes in 24 colors and patterns, including neutrals, pastels, and floral prints, and in sizes S through XXL. Also worth noting is that it's easy to maintain since it's machine washable. The brand recommends washing it separately the first time and only using a warm iron if necessary.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this "flattering" T-shirt dress a five-star rating. One satisfied reviewer wrote, "It fits great and the pockets are the icing on the cake!"

"The puffy sleeves are darling and elevate the style," another shopper raved. "If you are looking for the perfect, easy 'throw on and go' outfit for vacation, shopping with the girls, or just running errands around town, this is a fun, stylish, [and] comfortable option."

It even earned a stamp approval from a third customer who didn't like wearing dresses until getting this one. "I'm buying more in different colors," they wrote. "It is unbelievably comfortable, has pockets, is soft like butter, [and] it's stretchy! [The] best effortless summer dress!"

Keep scrolling to check out more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Aloodor V-Neck Dress while it's on sale.

Aloodor Women's Casual Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Burgundy, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Aloodor Women's Casual Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Blue Green, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Aloodor Women's Casual Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Purple, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Aloodor Women's Casual Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Floral White, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Lily Pulitzer Sale
Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days
Amazon Patio Furniture Roundup
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
True Religion Spring Styles Tout
Tees, Shorts, and More Everyday Basics from This Nostalgic Brand Are Up to 83% Off Right Now 
Related Articles
Lily Pulitzer Sale
Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days
True Religion Spring Styles Tout
Tees, Shorts, and More Everyday Basics from This Nostalgic Brand Are Up to 83% Off Right Now 
Amazon Spring Denim Trend Roundup Tout
Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Denim That's Filled With Flattering Jeans, Jackets, and More
Blake Lively Affordable Crossbody Phone Cases TOUT
These Hands-Free Crossbody Phone Cases Are Just Like Blake Lively's — Only More Affordable
Cariuma slip-on launch TOUT
The Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Shoes Even Easier to Wear
Rue La La Sneakers Tout
One of the Best Running Sneakers We Tested Is Marked Down at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Only for 2 Days
Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts for Women Gym Yoga
These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks
Ugg sandals sale one-off
These 'Comfortable and Cute' Ugg Sandals That Shoppers Wear 'All Day' Are Up to 62% Off at Amazon
Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Anniston & Jennifer Lawrence
8 Lightweight Jackets for Spring Inspired by Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs — Starting at $31
Eva Longoria/Instagram
Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style
Ryka Women's Sky Walking Shoe Tout
Nurses Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Say These Sneakers Are 'Supportive' and 'Comfortable,' and They're on Sale
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Dresses
Floral Dresses Are Everywhere This Season, and These 13 Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $24
anrabess-womens-casual-loose-short-sleeve-long-dress-update-tout
This 'Flattering' and 'Comfy' T-Shirt Maxi Dress Is Climbing Amazon's Fashion Charts — and It's on Sale
Kate Middleton Espadrille Rue La La TOUT
The Chic Espadrille Brand Kate Middleton and More Royals Have Worn Just Quietly Went on Sale
Left on Friday Review
I've Never Felt Better on the Beach Than in This Flattering New Bikini Top from Former Lululemon Designers
best-selling denim jackets roundup
12 Jean Jackets from Amazon That Customers Can't Stop Buying This Spring — All Under $50