Lifestyle Fashion This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22 "The pockets are the icing on the cake!" By Toni Sutton Published on April 14, 2023 08:00 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Marcus Millan Now that spring is in full swing, and the cold weather is coming to an end (in most parts of the country) it's time to trade in those bulky layers for something a little more breezy and fabulous. Cue spring dresses! If you're looking to add new dresses to your wardrobe as we transition into warmer temps, snag the Aloodor V-Neck Dress that has been winning over shoppers with its stylish design. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, which gives it a flowy silhouette, and falls right above the knee for most shoppers. Not only is the T-shirt dress designed with puff sleeves, but it also has sweet elegant ruffle details along the cuffs for added flair and comes with two side pockets (except in the ombré options). These details make it a fantastic option for everything from casual outings to vacations, formal events, and even the office. Wear it with a pair of heels to work, or comfy sneakers or strappy sandals for a casual look. While prices vary depending on the color you choose, you can score the dress for as little as $22 right now. Amazon Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Green, $21.58 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com 12 Jean Jackets from Amazon That Customers Can't Stop Buying This Spring — All Under $50 It comes in 24 colors and patterns, including neutrals, pastels, and floral prints, and in sizes S through XXL. Also worth noting is that it's easy to maintain since it's machine washable. The brand recommends washing it separately the first time and only using a warm iron if necessary. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this "flattering" T-shirt dress a five-star rating. One satisfied reviewer wrote, "It fits great and the pockets are the icing on the cake!" "The puffy sleeves are darling and elevate the style," another shopper raved. "If you are looking for the perfect, easy 'throw on and go' outfit for vacation, shopping with the girls, or just running errands around town, this is a fun, stylish, [and] comfortable option." It even earned a stamp approval from a third customer who didn't like wearing dresses until getting this one. "I'm buying more in different colors," they wrote. "It is unbelievably comfortable, has pockets, is soft like butter, [and] it's stretchy! [The] best effortless summer dress!" Keep scrolling to check out more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Aloodor V-Neck Dress while it's on sale. Amazon Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Burgundy, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Blue Green, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Purple, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aloodor Short-Sleeve V-Neck Dress in Floral White, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com