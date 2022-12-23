Lifestyle Fashion This Celeb-Worn Activewear Brand Has an Under-the-Radar Sale Section — and New Styles Were Just Added Prices start at $12 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Celebrities are like trendy, walking billboards for Alo Yoga. Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a few who have been spotted in the activewear brand. Every time someone from Hollywood is spotted in a pair of Alo leggings or biker shorts, we always find ourselves eyeing a pair or two on the brand's website. While we rarely actually pull the trigger on new leggings and sports bras, we're rethinking everything right now because dozens of items have had their prices dropped! Alo's New to Sale section includes more than 70 products and prices start at just $12. Look fashionable while exercising in a rust colored sports bra or dabble with discounted Barbiecore pink items, which have been seen on everyone from Selena Gomez to Mindy Kaling recently. Also on sale are a handful of jackets, leggings, and accessories in neutral colors, including shades of brown and beige, two go-to choices for celebrities this past year. But that's just the stuff in the New to Sale section — Alo also has over 450 items listed in its regular sale section, which is a great place to look since newly added styles are already selling out. It's time to kick off the new year in some new activewear. Keep scrolling for our favorite styles that are hiding in Alo's New to Sale section. Shop Alo Styles on Sale: Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Leggings, $94 (orig. $118) Airlift Intrigue Bra, $51 (orig. $64) Sprinter Jacket, $102 (orig. $128) High-Waist 3-Inch Airlift Shorts, $51 (orig. $64) Airbrush Low-Rise Bootcut Leggings, $78 (orig. $98) Sleek Back Bodysuit, $75 (orig. $ 94) Airlift Suit Up Bra, $59 (orig. $74) Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve Top, $54 (orig. $68) Ribbed Cropped Whisper Cardigan, $59 (orig. $74) Everyday Full Zip Hoodie, $94 (orig. $118) Oversized Scrunchie, $14 (orig. $18) Unisex Throwback Socks, $19 (orig. $24) Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. First thing's first: We're eyeing these flared leggings, which are a silhouette Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been sporting. They feel comfortable, but look like dress pants thanks to the slits at the bottom that add a next-level touch. Plus, the taupe hue brings to mind the popular summer color that was seen on Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and other celebs this past summer. The versatile leggings can be styled with sneakers, loafers, or heels. And you don't need to worry about breaking a sweat in them, either, since they're odor-resistant and machine washable. Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Leggings in California Sand, $94 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com Alessandra Ambrosio Is Making a Case for Purple Bike Shorts Thanks to This Seamless Pair She Can't Stop Wearing If you love more intense workouts, consider adding supportive undergarments to your virtual cart, like this Airlift Intrigue Bra, which is just what you need to hit the ground running. One shopper said that they "absolutely love" it and added that it's their "new go-to bra." It's designed with removable pads and adjustable crisscross straps and matches with a bunch of other discounted staples on our list, so we're starting to understand the hype. Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra in California Sand, $51 (orig. $64); aloyoga.com Even Alo outerwear has been popular among celebs. Katie Holmes bundled up in a long teddy coat while walking in NYC, and Alessandra Ambrosio has worn a lightweight cropped jacket when she was on the go. Want something similar? Then check out one of our newest Alo finds: a nylon taffeta sprinter jacket. It comes in a spring-meets-summer blue and a fall-meets-winter rust color. You can't go wrong with either, especially since there's matching on-sale items for both colors. Bonus points: you can cinch the waist for a figure-flattering look! Other need-to-grab items are a pair of bootcut leggings, a bodysuit to match, and a pink cardigan to slip on over your new 'fit whenever you're feeling chilly. Keep scrolling to add more discounted Alo Yoga styles to your cart while they're still in stock. Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Sprinter Jacket in Tile Blue, $102 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist 3-Inch Airlift Shorts in California Sand, $51 (orig. $64); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Low-Rise Bootcut Leggings in Rust, $78 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit in Rust, $75 (orig. $94); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Airlift Suit Up Bra in Rust, $59 (orig. $74); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve Top in Tile Blue, $54 (orig. $68); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Cropped Whisper Cardigan in Dusty Pink, $59 (orig. $74); aloyoga.com Alo Buy It! Alo Yoga Everyday Full Zip Hoodie in Sand Dune, $94 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Cordless Stick Vacuum with an LED Display Is on Sale for $100 — the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen Oprah Is a Fan of This Bedding and Pajama Brand That Is Having an Under-the-Radar Warehouse Sale — Up to 55% Off The Exact Mascara Jennifer Lopez Uses for 'the Most Important Part' of Her Makeup Routine Is on Sale at Amazon