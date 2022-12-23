This Celeb-Worn Activewear Brand Has an Under-the-Radar Sale Section — and New Styles Were Just Added

Celebrities are like trendy, walking billboards for Alo Yoga. Jennifer Garner, Kendall Jenner, and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a few who have been spotted in the activewear brand.

Every time someone from Hollywood is spotted in a pair of Alo leggings or biker shorts, we always find ourselves eyeing a pair or two on the brand's website. While we rarely actually pull the trigger on new leggings and sports bras, we're rethinking everything right now because dozens of items have had their prices dropped!

Alo's New to Sale section includes more than 70 products and prices start at just $12. Look fashionable while exercising in a rust colored sports bra or dabble with discounted Barbiecore pink items, which have been seen on everyone from Selena Gomez to Mindy Kaling recently. Also on sale are a handful of jackets, leggings, and accessories in neutral colors, including shades of brown and beige, two go-to choices for celebrities this past year.

But that's just the stuff in the New to Sale section — Alo also has over 450 items listed in its regular sale section, which is a great place to look since newly added styles are already selling out.

It's time to kick off the new year in some new activewear. Keep scrolling for our favorite styles that are hiding in Alo's New to Sale section.

First thing's first: We're eyeing these flared leggings, which are a silhouette Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been sporting. They feel comfortable, but look like dress pants thanks to the slits at the bottom that add a next-level touch. Plus, the taupe hue brings to mind the popular summer color that was seen on Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and other celebs this past summer.

The versatile leggings can be styled with sneakers, loafers, or heels. And you don't need to worry about breaking a sweat in them, either, since they're odor-resistant and machine washable.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Leggings in California Sand, $94 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

If you love more intense workouts, consider adding supportive undergarments to your virtual cart, like this Airlift Intrigue Bra, which is just what you need to hit the ground running.

One shopper said that they "absolutely love" it and added that it's their "new go-to bra." It's designed with removable pads and adjustable crisscross straps and matches with a bunch of other discounted staples on our list, so we're starting to understand the hype.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra in California Sand, $51 (orig. $64); aloyoga.com

Even Alo outerwear has been popular among celebs. Katie Holmes bundled up in a long teddy coat while walking in NYC, and Alessandra Ambrosio has worn a lightweight cropped jacket when she was on the go.

Want something similar? Then check out one of our newest Alo finds: a nylon taffeta sprinter jacket. It comes in a spring-meets-summer blue and a fall-meets-winter rust color. You can't go wrong with either, especially since there's matching on-sale items for both colors. Bonus points: you can cinch the waist for a figure-flattering look!

Other need-to-grab items are a pair of bootcut leggings, a bodysuit to match, and a pink cardigan to slip on over your new 'fit whenever you're feeling chilly.

Keep scrolling to add more discounted Alo Yoga styles to your cart while they're still in stock.

Buy It! Alo Yoga Sprinter Jacket in Tile Blue, $102 (orig. $128); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist 3-Inch Airlift Shorts in California Sand, $51 (orig. $64); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Low-Rise Bootcut Leggings in Rust, $78 (orig. $98); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Sleek Back Bodysuit in Rust, $75 (orig. $94); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airlift Suit Up Bra in Rust, $59 (orig. $74); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve Top in Tile Blue, $54 (orig. $68); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Ribbed Cropped Whisper Cardigan in Dusty Pink, $59 (orig. $74); aloyoga.com

Buy It! Alo Yoga Everyday Full Zip Hoodie in Sand Dune, $94 (orig. $118); aloyoga.com

