Hollywood's Favorite Leggings Brand Just Launched a Huge Sale Ahead of Black Friday

If there's one non-negotiable bottom to keep in your dresser drawer, it's a high-quality pair of leggings. But with so many activewear brands at your fingertips, sniffing out the best pair of leggings to adopt as your new uniform is easier said than done. That's when you turn to stylish celebrities to point you in the right direction — and for a decade now, stars have been making a strong case for Alo Yoga leggings to reign supreme. And luckily for you, the brand's Black Friday sale just launched two days early.