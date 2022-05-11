The Celeb-Loved Activewear Brand You've Seen Everywhere Is Finally Having a Sitewide Sale
If you've been waiting for a sign to finally splurge on some new activewear, this is it.
Alo Yoga, the uber-popular brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and many others, is holding its first-ever sitewide anniversary sale, aptly called the Aloversary Sale, right this minute, which means you can score 20 percent off everything at Alo Yoga.
Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with anything from Alo: The buzzy athleisure brand is known for its flattering fits, high-quality fabrications, and eye-catching colors, so it's no wonder that supermodels, celebrities, and real people alike can't get enough of its trendy yet functional gear.
This sale runs through May 13, but that doesn't mean everything will stay in stock until then — so you'll want to act fast.
Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale Deals
- Alo Yoga Mega C Body Wash, $16 (orig. $24)
- Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra, $46 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga High Waist Airlift Leggings, $94 (orig. $118)
- Alo Yoga Cover Tank, $45 (orig. $58)
- Alo Yoga Switch It Up Bra, $57 (orig. $72)
- Alo Yoga Airlift High Waist Short, $46 (orig. $58)
At the time of this writing, there's still plenty in stock in all sizes and colors, but we highly recommend you stop what you're doing and head over to the site to start adding to your cart ASAP.
You can score Jenner's favorite high-waisted leggings (available in neutral shades, plus tons of fresh colors for a change of pace) and snap up a matching bra. Or stock up on summer-ready bike shorts, strappy sports bras, and crop tops so you're all set for warm weather.
And finally, don't sleep on the brand's skincare, hair care, and body care lines, all of which are currently marked down as well. The refreshing Mega C Body Wash is packed with good-for-you ingredients like amla, marula oil, avocado oil, and aloe vera, which not only work wonders on skin, but also leaves you smelling amazing after you rinse off.
Shop best-sellers from Alo Yoga below before the Aloversary sale ends on May 13!
